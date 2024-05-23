Here's How to See Michigan Central Station if You Missed Tour Tickets





About 60,000 tickets were claimed by people wanting to be among the first to see Michigan's renovated Central Station next month, and passes for the June 6 kickoff concert sold out in minutes, but that didn't will not be the only time the public will be able to access it. the train station. “Summer at the station” will begin on June 21 and will allow the public to access the first floor of the old depot on Friday evenings and Saturdays until August. No appointment will be necessary. On Wednesday, free tickets to June 6's “Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central” were claimed within five minutes, spokesman Dan Austin said. Ticket availability for the open house tours at the station ended shortly after 5 p.m. and almost all tickets have been claimed. “It’s no surprise that the community is as excited as we are about the rebirth of Michigan Central Station,” Austin said. “We look forward to sharing the incredible work accomplished by 3,100 tradesmen and women to bring this monument back to life.” » Ford Motor Co. acquired the long-vacant Corktown station in 2018 from its previous owners, the Moroun family, who also own the Ambassador Bridge. After six years and a $940 million renovation budget, the depot is finally set to open its doors to serve as an advanced mobility technology hub. Although the company is giving community members the chance to see what has been done at the station, there is still work to be done to fill the public space with retailers, food and beverage venues and more. more, as well as to fill its 18-story tower, which will include Ford employees in the future. Construction work will continue throughout the summer, with work suspended for the “Summer at the Station” public access. Visitors will be able to access the station from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays from June 21 to August 31. There is a free app that guests can download for a guided tour. Tickets for the June 7-16 concert and open house were initially on offer Tuesday morning, but organizers quickly suspended transactions when overwhelming demand crashed the website. They were made available again Wednesday morning. The organizers announced that they expected 60,000 visitors in the first days of the opening and 15,000 for the concert. The open house will include a tour of the ground floor of the station to see its multi-million dollar transformation and learn about its history and role in the history of Detroit and its people. Visitors will hear from those who worked there or rode the train and see artifacts found in the building, as well as those returned by the community. Those who participate can also enjoy an immersive experience from the famous Reddymade art team. On June 6, the 90-minute “Live from Detroit” outdoor concert will open the festivities in front of the station, “headlined by some of Detroit's biggest stars.” The standing-room-only show will feature short films, appearances from local leaders and creators telling stories of innovation and culture. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 8:30 p.m. The organizers have not announced the artists. The concert is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, an Emmy Award-winning production company that has produced Super Bowl halftime shows. The outdoor concert will also be broadcast live. [email protected] X: @BreanaCNoble Staff writer Sarah Rahal contributed.

