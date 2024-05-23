Toronto wins first WNBA franchise outside the U.S., with expansion team set to begin play in 2026 – Hartford Courant





By DOUG FEINBERG (AP Basketball Writer) Toronto was awarded the first WNBA franchise outside of the United States, with the expansion team scheduled to begin play in 2026. Kilmer Sports Ventures, led by Larry Tanenbaum, is paying $115 million for the team. Tanenbaum is also president and minority shareholder of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainmentthe Toronto sports giant that also owns the NHL's Maple Leafs and the NBA's Raptors as well as Toronto's MLS and Canadian Football League franchises. “Growing internationally, I have tried to think about next steps on a global platform,” the WNBA commissioner said. Cathy Engelbert told the Associated Press before the official announcement Thursday morning. “This helps us reach new audiences and attract new partners. What I like about going to another country is that young girls and boys can see professional women's basketball, that's also important. Toronto will be the WNBA's 14th franchise, with the expansion Valkyries of the Golden State expected to start playing next year. “Our Toronto sports franchises are thriving, but we are missing one critical element: professional women’s sports,” Tanenbaum told the AP. “The world is finally waking up to something that has been there forever: the immense talent, passion and competition in women's sport. So once again, I saw an opportunity and knew we were in the right place, at the right time to bring Canada's first WNBA team to Toronto. And now we have done it, making sports history. Toronto will play at the 8,700-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place and will have the option to travel to Scotiabank Arena on occasion. Opened in 1921, the Coca-Cola Coliseum is also the home of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. “Women’s sports is good business,” Tanenbaum said. “Look around you: this is not a moment, but a movement and this is only the beginning. The investment we will put into the franchise will also not be different from other franchises. Tanenbaum said the team will also play some games in Vancouver and Montreal. As for the team name, he said they would take their time and “seek public input.” Kilmer Sports Ventures, set up as a standalone company to manage the team, has committed to building a training facility, but until that is ready it will train at the Goldring Center for High Performance Sport in the University of Toronto. Engelbert said WNBA exhibition games in Canada over the past two seasons have shown the passion the country's fans have for women's basketball. “When I was ready for the preseason game, Kia (nurse) and I attended a youth clinic. The young girls’ reaction to Kia and what she represents, they admire her so much,” Engelbert said. Nurse is one of the few Canadian players playing in the WNBA and more are on the way. “There’s no doubt it helps to have household names,” Engelbert said. The commissioner expects the league to have 16 teams by 2028. “We've already had a lot of interest and it's become more tangible and more serious from a lot of cities after the draft,” Engelbert said. “We’re certainly in a good position to get to 16 by 27-28.” ___ APWNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courant.com/2024/05/23/toronto-awarded-wnbas-first-franchise-outside-us-with-expansion-team-set-to-begin-play-in-2026/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos