Entertainment
Seinfeld actor Michael Richards reveals his battle with prostate cancer
Michael Richards, 74, best known for playing Cosmo Kramer on Seinfeld, has revealed a health issue.
In his memoir Inputs and Outputs, released June 4, he details how he was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer in 2018, after a routine exam revealed elevated PSA levels.
“I thought, well, it’s my time. I'm ready to go,” he said told people.
“But then my son came to mind a few seconds later and I heard myself say, 'I have a 9-year-old and I wish I could be there for him.' Is there any way I can get on with my life a little longer?
Richards, who played Kramer for nearly a decade on the hit series and won three Emmy Awards for the role, said his doctors recommended surgery to remove his prostate.
“It had to be contained quickly,” he said. “I had to have full surgery. If I hadn't, I probably would have died in about eight months.
The near miss prompted him to write a memoir, he told the outlet.
“I had over 40 journals that I had kept over the years and I wanted to do a complete review of my life,” he said. “I'm 75, so maybe wanting to do this is something that comes from my age. I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I'm surprised how much I could remember.
In his memoir, he also addresses the infamous 2006 controversy where he used the N-word during a racist tantrum to berate a heckler at a comedy club.
He publicly apologized for “David Letterman” at the time, but also subsequently left the stage, effectively ending his career.
“I am not racist,” he told People in an interview published Wednesday. “I have nothing against black people. The man who told me I wasn't funny had just said what I'd been telling myself for a while. I felt defeated. I wanted to put him down. »
Richards added that he took a step back to understand why he had anger inside him.
I said no to the offer of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I didn't feel deserving, he said.
I said no to hosting Saturday Night Live twice because I didn't feel good enough. I was never really happy with my performance on Seinfeld. Fame amplified my insecurities.
The actor is still friends with Jerry Seinfeld, but lives a low-key life with his wife, actress Beth Skipp, with whom he shares a son.
He's rarely in the spotlight, like when he attended the premiere of the first Seinfeld movie, Unfrosted (now streaming on Netflix).
“I was immediately sorry as soon as I said it on stage,” Richards told the outlet, before adding, “I’m not looking for a comeback.
The damage was inside me, he said.
So I completely moved away from show business. It was time to disappear and finally pay attention to where all my anger was coming from. All I could do for everyone was go home and come to my senses.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/05/23/entertainment/seinfeld-actor-michael-richards-reveals-prostate-cancer-battle/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Seinfeld actor Michael Richards reveals his battle with prostate cancer
- Spring All-County: Which boys tennis stars had the best seasons in Palm Beach County?
- See Bella Hadid's cut-out back dress in Cannes
- Prioritizing women's heart health across the health system
- UK Election 2024: Everything you need to know
- Bollywood Movie Crew (2024) OTT Release Date and Time Revealed
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Falls 600 Points as Rate Concerns Overshadow Nvidia's Skyrocketing Profits
- Adding glue to pizza sauce, the “health benefits” of cigarettes
- Iddat case: Court to announce verdict on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi petitions on May 29 – Pakistan
- PM Modi's stunt on Bhagwant Mann in Punjab
- As Nikkei Forum 2024 opens in Tokyo, world leaders gather for commemorative dinner
- Toronto wins first WNBA franchise outside the U.S., with expansion team set to begin play in 2026 – Hartford Courant