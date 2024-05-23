UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report Releases 2024 Movie Streaming Results





For the first time since UCLA began releasing its annual Hollywood diversity report a decade ago, the white share of the U.S. population (56.4% in 2023) is accurately reflected in their representation in the screen – at least when it comes to streaming films (51.7%). , according to final part of the university studyreleased today. The Hollywood Reporter thus presents the racial/ethnic distribution of movie roles (720 total last year) because disaggregated BIPOC racial groups differ in terms of proportional representation, with Latinos once again experiencing the greatest disparity between representation at the screen (8.9%) and in the cinema. real life (around 19 percent). The gender and racial diversity of streaming lead players reached new highs (51% women, 45% POC) in 2023, but most white women (77.5%) and BIPOC leads (58% .6%) appeared in films made for less than $20 million. while the majority of white male actors (57.2%) were found in films budgeted above this threshold. There was a similar ceiling behind the camera. Although BIPOC filmmakers have had more opportunities in streaming (31 percent of streaming films were directed by women and/or a person of color) compared to theatrical features (14.7 percent and 22.9 percent, respectively), they were less likely to get a photo. in one of the few big-budget projects (only 3.2% of streaming films were made for $100 million or more, all directed by white men). No woman has directed a streaming film for more than $50 million. “Creators who represent diverse backgrounds face a mix of things,” said Michael Tran, study co-author and doctoral student at UCLA. “On the one hand, they have the opportunity to direct or participate in these streaming projects, but then the studios put the brakes on financially and there is less room to show their success.” Despite fewer resources on average, films that reflected accurate proportional representation – 41-50% color – enjoyed the highest ratings across all audience demographics and the greatest engagement on social media. Additionally, streaming audiences were predominantly women and/or people of color (as was the case for nine of the top ten films across all platforms). “Women and people of color are a key audience that simply cannot be ignored by Hollywood,” Ana-Christina Ramón, co-founder of the report and director of the UCLA Entertainment and Media Research Initiative, said in a statement. “Once again, we saw that streaming blockbuster movies are propelled to the top by households of color. And among the best-rated films, women make up the majority of the audience.” However, like the rest of Hollywood, the streaming movie industry still has a long way to go when it comes to disability inclusion. Actors with a known disability played less than 5% of all film roles in the top 100 English-scripted streaming features, and no actors with a visible disability were the protagonists. “Diversity is not an obstacle. It’s a toss-up,” Darnell Hunt, co-founder of the report and executive vice chancellor and dean of UCLA, said in a statement. “This should be considered a strategic business imperative if Hollywood is to survive.” May 23, 10:44 a.m. Edited to clarify that UCLA was tracking actor demographics, not character demographics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/ucla-hollywood-diversity-report-2024-streaming-movie-1235906794/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos