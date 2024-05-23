Actor Hema among 86 people tested positive for drugs after failed rave party in Bangalore





Bengaluru Police revealed that Telugu actor Hema is among 86 people who tested positive for drug use following arrest. On Monday morning, police raided a farm in Bangalore after a party. The same day, Hema posted a video claiming she was not at the party, but police say otherwise. (Also Read: Srikanth and Hema deny involvement in drug smuggling operation at high-profile rave party in Bangalore) Hema had released a video denying having participated in the rave party in Bangalore. Hema tests positive for drugs In a press release, Bangalore Police said the event took place on May 19-20. It was a large-scale gathering under the guise of celebrating someone's birthday. However, police discovered that drugs were being used at the party. Unlike Hemas' video, the police also claim to have her flight tickets as proof that she traveled to Bangalore. They also called his statements false. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! The rave party called Vasus Birthday brought together more than 100 people. An FIR was registered on May 19, documenting complaints of public disorder and sale and consumption of illegal substances such as MDMA, cocaine and hydro-ganga. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken over the investigation from Electronic City and Hebbagodi police stations. They should issue notices and summon those who tested positive for drugs. Among the participants, 86, including Hema, allegedly used drugs, according to the press release. Video Hémas On Monday, Hema released a video to the press in which she claimed that her name had been mentioned for no reason and that she was on a farm on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Hema said she kept receiving calls from journalists and well-wishers about her alleged arrest. She released a video to the press stating that she was in Hyderabad and not Bangalore. She said in the video, “I haven't gone anywhere, I'm enjoying and relaxing at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Please don't believe the rumors. I don't know who is there, it's fake news that I was at the party. She also posted a video of her cooking at home on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/telugu-cinema/actor-hema-among-86-who-test-positive-for-drugs-after-rave-party-bust-in-bengaluru-101716474969863.html

