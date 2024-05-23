Chris Hemsworth brings his three children to the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony





Chris Hemsworth had his three children by his side as he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! On Thursday, May 23, the Furiosa: A Mad Max saga The actor, 40, and his wife Elsa Pataky, 47, were pictured with his two of their children, twins Sasha and Tristan, 10, as he received his star on the iconic Hollywood course. Daughter India Rose, 12, was also at the ceremony but chose not to take photos. In one of the cute photos, Hemsworth stands with his hands around his father and his wife, while one of his twins stands between him and his father. On the other side of Pataky, Hemsworth's mother poses in a red shirt and jacket, while her other son sits atop his star. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Sasha Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth at the ceremony honoring Chris Hemsworth with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Earlier this month, Hemsworth and Pataky brought their twin sons Sasha and Tristan with them as they attended the Australian premiere of Hemsworth's new film. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Wearing a gray plaid suit and black satin shirt, Hemsworth put his arms around his two sons, holding the hand of one of them. Both boys wore matching black suits, opting for sneakers rather than dress shoes. Pataky stood on the other side of one of her sons, wearing a black lace dress with thin straps. In a recent interview with VarietyHemsworth revealed that he was a big fan of Brad Pitt's work, sharing that when he was growing up, he and his brothers watched movies like Autumn legends endlessly. Chris Hemsworth.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

“There's never been a more handsome man on screen,” Hemsworth said of Pitt's character, Tristan Ludlow. The Marvel star said he later re-watched the film with his wife while she was pregnant with their twins. “Isn’t he the coolest character in the world?” Hemsworth remembers asking his wife. “I think one of our children should be named Tristan.” The star added that their second son, Sasha, was named after a stuntman friend. In April, the proud dad shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from his fishing trip with his daughter India Rose. The father-daughter duo spent time near a river, with Hemsworth smiling for a selfie in a sweet photo. He also shared photos of his daughter climbing rocks, running through a field and a few snaps from their campsite. “Nothing better than a little getaway with one of my best friends,” the proud dad wrote in the caption.

