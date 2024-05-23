Rocklahoma queues announced and day tickets on sale

One-day lineups have been announced for Rocklahoma 2024.
The queues were announced alongside the announcement that single-day tickets for the camping and music festival were going on sale.
Considered America's largest Labor Day, Rocklahoma will take place Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1 at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor.
Rocklahoma 2024 will feature Avenged Sevenfold and Evanescence (Friday), Disturbed and A Day To Remember (Saturday) and Slipknot and Lamb of God (Sunday), plus a huge lineup of top rock and metal bands including Halestorm, Mastodon, Skillet, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber and Tom Keifer, among others.
Avenged Sevenfold and A Day to Remember will debut at Rocklahoma.
Rocklahoma’s daily programming:
Thursday August 29 (pre-party): Tom Keifer, Faster Pussycat, Skarlett Roxx and Eyebolt.
Friday August 30: Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm, Wage War, Coal Chamber, The Warning, Kim Dracula, Vixen, Enuff ZNuff, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana, Holy Wars, Eva Under Fire and Dime Store Riot.
Saturday August 31: Disturbed, A Day To Remember, Skillet, Clutch, Badflower, Pop Evil, Bad Wolves, Austin Meade, Des Rocs, Another Day Dawns, Atomic Punks, Royale Lynn, Color of Chaos and SURGE.
Sunday September 1: Slipknot, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Nothing More, Kerry King, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Winger, Set It Off, Oxymorrons, The Plot In You, Any Given Sin, Vended, Ravens Banquet and Ten Cent vengeance.
A press release states that Rocklahoma, now in its 18th edition, has broken records in 2023 with more than 70,000 fans in attendance.
General admission day and weekend passes for Rocklahoma 2024 (plus camping deals) are on sale at rocklahoma.com. Passes start at just $10 or 10% off layaway. Weekend VIP reserved seats and VIP packages are sold out.