Chris Hemsworth receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Thursday was a big day for Chris Hemsworth. The “Thor” actor received the 2,781st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is the latest Marvel superhero to receive this honor, joining several of his costars like Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson. Downey and filmmaker George Miller gave speeches in Hemsworth's honor on his big day. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth (right) and American actor Robert Downey Jr. pose on Hemsworth's new star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) ( Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) “Beyond the cloak and hammer lies an infectious Australian charm. You are a remarkable human being,” the “Iron Man” actor said. “Chris is very intimidating to portray. He is very elusive because of his cute packaging; however, upon closer inspection, he has a true blue spirit and depth of soul, and it has been a sincere pleasure knowing you for many years. You keep us, the people of Hollywood, on our toes because you are just a real guy. The actor couldn't leave the podium without roasting Hemsworth with help from some of his “Avengers” costars. He asked them to provide three words to describe the “Extraction” actor. “First of all, (Jeremy) Renner says 'absurdly and boringly unbelievable.' (Mark) Ruffalo arrived in force with “a friend from work.” Scarlett (Johansson) got to the heart of the matter by talking about a “sensitive great lady”. Captain America calls him “the second best Chris”. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also declared Thursday Chris Hemsworth Day in Hollywood. The man of the moment did not hide his gratitude for this distinction. “Like many actors, on my way to an audition, I would walk through this section of Hollywood Boulevard and see the billboards of films I would have liked to be a part of, films that inspired me, stars on the sidewalk here and I'm kind of like “Wow, someday” or “What if?” or “What would that be?” “It's kind of a dream state, I feel like I'm about to wake up somehow and it's just not real, it's something something I imagined,” he continued. “Being here actually, I feel a deep sense of gratitude. » Hemsworth thanked his friends and family for their support over the years. He then thanked his “beautiful wife”, Elsa Pataky, for being by his side and being “constantly encouraging and supportive”. “I have not forgotten that she put aside her own dreams to support mine and I will be forever indebted to you,” he said. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth (center), his wife Spanish actress Elsa Pataky (left) and their twins Sasha and Tristan pose on his new star unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) His three children were also present and he praised them for their “endless inspiration”. “They are an abundance of joy and passion. They inspire me to strengthen my VO2 max and conditioning just to fight and keep up with them, but their ability to live in the moment and dive headfirst into life, have fun and be joyful is a constant reminder that this is life. » Hemsworth's Star is located at 6819 Hollywood Blvd., across from Ovation Hollywood. The Australian native currently stars in “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” which is in theaters now.



