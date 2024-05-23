“Alice” at Players Ring, Not Yer Mamas Drag Show: Things to Do





This weekend is filled with vibrant entertainment on the Seacoast. Check out Silver Springs, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, at Jimmy's, summon Morticia Delichia at the Not Yer Mamas Drag Show, head to Wonderland and see “Alice” at the Players Ring and more. Read on for more details on things to do: West Coast Swing with Anne Fleming What: Join our like-minded dancers, from trippers to show-offs, on the region's largest dance floor. Classes before each dance. West coast swing, two steps, night club. When: Friday May 24, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Or: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket Cost: $15-$20 More information: rockinballroom.club Silver Springs (tribute to Fleetwood Mac) at Jimmys What: Silver Springs presents a unique quintet spanning over four decades of Fleetwood Mac's best songs. When: Friday May 24, 7:30 p.m. Or: Jimmys Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth Cost: $10 to $55 More information: jimmysoncongress.com Alice at the Players Ring What: On a golden afternoon in 1862, Charles Dodgson – forever known around the world as Lewis Carroll – took Alice Liddell and her sisters on a boat ride and a picnic, and made history grow from Wonderland. When: Friday May 24, 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday May 26 at 2:30 p.m. Or: The Players Ring, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth Cost: $18 to $31 More information: playersring.org Spring Awakening at Seacoast Rep What: The eight-time Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon explores the tumultuous landscape of adolescence. When: Friday May 24 and Saturday May 25, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday May 26, at 2 p.m. Or: Seacoast Repertory Theater, 125 Bow St., Portsmouth Cost: $40 to $70 More information: seacoastrep.org Walk that walk in the press room What: Imagine a handful of friends hanging out on a porch with just enough whiskey to sing the blues, but not enough to pass out. This is the sound evoked by Walk That Walk. When: Saturday May 25, 5:30 p.m. Or: The Newsroom, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth Cost: $10 to $13 More information: pressroomh.com Echoes of Floyd at the Stone Church What: Echoes of Floyd bills itself as New England's premier Pink Floyd tribute band, from musicianship to stellar light show to entire albums. When: Saturday May 25, 8 p.m. Or: The Stone Church, 5 Granite Street, Newmarket Cost: $20 More information: stonechurchrocks.com Not Yer Mamas Drag Show: The Invocation of Morticia Delichia What: Not Yer Mamas Drag Show Presents: The Summoning of Morticia Delichia. Celebrate the one year anniversary of “Not Yer Mamas Drag Show” and the birth of Morticia Delichia. When: Saturday May 25, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Or: Button Factory Scene, 909 Islington St., Portsmouth Cost: $10-$15 More information: facebook.com/buttonfactorystage Bluegrass Brunch ft. Tourist attraction at the Blue Mermaid What: Tourist Attraction is an American acoustic folk trio known for their heartfelt performances and rich harmonies. When: Sunday May 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or: Blue Mermaid, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine Cost: Free More information: mermaidbleue.com Beatlemania still at Jimmys What: Beatlemania Again is a stage show by the Beatles on tour. This performance features three versions of The Beatles. When: Sunday May 26, 7:30 p.m. Or: Jimmys Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth Cost: $10 to $40 More information: jimmysoncongress.com Diamond Blues at the press room What: Diamond Blues is an eclectic group of accomplished musicians passionate about honoring the legacy of Jerry Garcia. When: Sunday May 26, 7 p.m. Or: The Newsroom, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth Cost: $12-$15 More information: pressroomh.com

