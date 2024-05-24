CIA briefing pushes investigators to stop probing Hunter Biden's Hollywood lawyer: whistleblower | News

THE CIA gave a briefing to the Justice Department in the summer of 2021 that prompted the department to end any prosecution of Hunter Biden's lawyer and friend Kevin Morris, according to a affidavit published by Congress Wednesday.

Whistleblower Gary Shapley, a senior IRS investigator, wrote in the affidavit that while he was working on the Justice Department's broader investigation of Biden, a prosecutor unexpectedly told him that he couldn't use Morris as a witness.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, a Delaware-based prosecutor who was heavily involved in the Biden investigation, gave the instruction to Shapley after she was “summoned” to U.S. headquarters. CIA in Virginia to receive the briefing, Shapley said.

“AUSA Wolf stated that they had received a classified briefing regarding Mr. Morris and therefore we could no longer pursue him as a witness,” Shapley wrote.

Shapley said he repeatedly asked Wolf for more information but was blocked.

“It is possible that this is simply another obstacle placed in front of investigators to continue to deny them access to all relevant information,” Shapley wrote.

He noted that to this day he does not know how the CIA knew to tell Wolf about Morris and what was discussed in the briefing that led Wolf to issue his directive.

Morris, a Hollywood entertainment lawyer, became a financial savior for Biden when the first son was drowning in years of unpaid tax bills in 2020, according to an indictment against Biden and testimony Morris gave to the Congress in January.

Biden was charged last year by the DOJ with several misdemeanor and tax offenses, and the indictment said details of a “personal friend” in the indictment corroborate that the friend Morris paid $1.2 million in bills for Biden in 2020.

In a letter to Congress, Morris also said he arranged several loans for Biden starting in October 2021. The loans totaled $6.5 million and stipulated that Biden must begin repaying them by October 2025, according to the letter.

An attorney for Morris did not respond to a request for comment. The CIA did not respond to a request for comment.

Shapley's affidavit revealing the CIA's interest in Morris is part of a document filed by the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) said in a statement that the documents showed Biden lied under oath when he appeared before Congress for a deposition in February. Smith called on the DOJ to add perjury to its list of charges to consider as it investigates and prosecutes Biden on tax charges and charges related to a 2018 gun purchase.

Biden, for example, said in his deposition that he was “high or drunk” when he sent a WhatsApp message to a Chinese energy official to pressure the latter to pay him all by appealing to his father, President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden testified that he actually sent the now-viral message to the “bad Zhao” and that Zhao had no idea what the first son was talking about.

But the committee documentsto showthe WhatsApp number clearly belonged to the Zhao associated with the energy company and that Hunter Biden's testimony about the threatening message was misleading.

“The Zhao this is sent to is not the Zhao it is connected to. [Chinese energy company] CEFC,” Hunter Biden said during the deposition.