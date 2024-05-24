Entertainment
Nutbush City Limits researchers trace the origins of a renowned dance to the NSW Department of Education
There are many theories about the origin of the Nutbush dance, which has long been a staple of Australian weddings and parties.
But a new study reveals American singer Tina Turner's 1973 song routine Nutbush City Limits was invented by the NSW Department of Education.
The research was a collaboration between the University of South Australia and Edith Cowan University in Western Australia.
Jon Stratton, a sociologist at the University of South Australia, said instructions for Nutbush were distributed to teacher training colleges as a teaching tool in 1975.
“Teachers were keen to provide dances that schoolchildren would find interesting and want to do,” Professor Stratton said.
“Dances have been used for years in physical education and creative arts and it is in this context that the Nutbush was literally invented.
“It was developed and then distributed at a teachers’ meeting.”
The study also found that dance moves differ between states and territories, and that the original inspiration may have been a line dance dating back to the 1950s.
“It is possible that Nutbush was based on Madison. It is also likely that some schools actually taught Madison,” Professor Stratton said.
There have been attempts to create a world record for the number of people dancing the Nutbush at the same time, with the benchmark being 6,594 during the 2023 Mundi Mundi Bash in remote New South Wales.
Legendary pop singer Turner, who died in May last year, wrote the song's lyrics which reference her childhood hometown of Nutbush in the US state of Tennessee.
“Outside Australia, Nutbush does not exist”
The song was released in 1973 but did not enter the Australian music charts until March 1975.
“First of all, what [the dance] What it did was put Nutbush City Limits back on the charts. This is one way to determine when Nutbush became popular as a dance,” Professor Stratton said.
“It’s moving into the top 10, first in New South Wales, then in Victoria and Queensland.
“That's when dancing started to be popularized in schools. Following that, people bought Nutbush City Limits again.”
Although the dance propelled the song to the top of the Australian charts years after its release, Professor Stratton said there was no evidence Tina Turner was aware of the dance at the time.
“Outside Australia, Nutbush doesn’t exist,” he said.
“Now, of course, all these people on TikTok are trying to do the Nutbush.”
Professor Stratton attributes his longevity to his persistence in the classroom.
“It hasn’t stopped being taught in schools,” he said.
“It’s hanging around because the people who learned it liked it so much.”
He highlighted the song's “strong rock beat” which made it easy to dance, but said the Nutbush was quintessentially Australian.
“Someone puts on Nutbush City Limits, a whole bunch of Australians get up and dance to it,” Professor Stratton said.
“That's what happens in London for example: at a party, put on Nutbush City Limits and all the English people say: 'Oh yeah, it's boring, don't dance to that these days'.
“All the Australians stand up and do the Nutbush and they say, 'Ah, you're Australian too, I didn't realize that.'
“After Tina Turner passed away last year, the American embassy in Canberra, to recognize her and her importance in Australia, they all went to the forecourt and did the Nutbush, I must say badly.”
