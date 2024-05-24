People of color and women dominated streamer audiences in 2023





Women and people of color were the top groups of viewers for the vast majority of the most released films in 2023, according to a new diversity report from UCLA Hollywood released Thursday. Jennifer Lopez's film The Mother and You People, starring Eddie Murphy, ranked particularly well, with at least 50% of viewers being women or non-white. What do you want to know Women and people of color dominated audiences for 9 of the 10 most streamed films last year.

“The Mother” with Jennifer Lopez and “You People” with Eddie Murphy rank particularly well among the two groups

Films made for streaming services are more diverse than films intended for theatrical release, according to UCLA's new Hollywood diversity report.

White female directors had lower budgets than white male directors, the report found. Women and people of color are a key audience that simply cannot be ignored by Hollywood, Ana-Christina Ramon, director of the UCLA Entertainment and Media Research Initiative, said in a statement. Once again, we saw that streaming blockbuster movies are propelled to the top by households of color. And among the highest-rated films, women make up the majority of viewers. Now in his 11th That year, the Hollywood Diversity Report also found that films made for streaming services were more diverse than films made for theatrical release, both behind and in front of the camera. About 31% of films released on streaming were directed by people of color, compared to 23% for theatrical releases. Women were even less represented among directors of theatrical releases, accounting for 14.7%. The report finds that for the first time, leading roles for actors of color in streaming films accurately reflect the population, accounting for 45% of lead roles. In 2022, they represented 33.3% of leads. Women were also proportionally represented with 51% of management positions in 2023, compared to 48.5% a year earlier. Films with a majority of diverse casts also increased significantly, rising to 35% in 2023 from 25.3% a year earlier. The increased diversity in front of and behind the camera continues to attract audiences, Ramon said. It reflects the world we live in and will resonate more deeply with young people who are already predominantly BIPOC and who have become accustomed to seeing themselves reflected in animated films and content produced on social media. The report reveals that white female directors had the smallest film budgets: 84.2% of them made their films for less than $20 million, compared to 54.3% of white directors. The only category of directors who could make films with a budget of $100 million or more were white men. White male actors also had the most opportunities to star in a bigger budget film made with more than $20 million, while the majority of films starring white women and people of color were made with budgets under $20 million. More than half of the top streaming movie releases in 2023 were made on a budget under $20 million, compared to 30% of the top theatrical releases. A quarter of the films released in theaters were made on a budget of at least $100 million.

