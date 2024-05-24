Richmond Co. singers put their voices to the test on a trip to Las Vegas





Richmond County residents have one more chance to qualify for the upcoming World Karaoke Championship by attending Bow-Tie Karaoke Night on Wednesday, June 12, hosted by Striker's Loung. Over the past few weeks, competition officials have nominated two performers for each Bow-Tie Karaoke Night, and those performers will compete June 26 for the state competition, also hosted by Striker's Loung, and the opportunity to 'bring their talents to Las Vegas. Las Vegas. “I just thought it would be good exposure for people in this area. I’m having a karaoke night and there are a lot of good singers here,” said Steve Bryant of Bow Tie Entertainment. “I just wanted them to have the opportunity to go on a big stage in Las Vegas, and maybe on the world stage in the Netherlands. It’s wild… This has been going on for 22 years. It has a good story and something I wanted to put my name behind. The competition is part of the Karaoke World Championship USA. As part of the competition, for several weeks, Strikers judges have determined an artist's scores based on four categories: voice, artistic talent, technique and stage presence. “I'm not a judge, but I have judges in the crowd. They have an app and within the app it is divided into categories. They put in the numbers and then we write them down. We go by the highest score. First and second [each night] will advance to the state finals. We look forward to this. In two weeks we will have another competition here, and it will be the last competition to advance to the finals,” Bryant said. Those who qualify each Wednesday will compete in the national competition in June. From there, the winner will have the chance to compete in the national competition in Las Vegas, airfare included. From there, the national champion would compete in the World Karaoke Championship in Turku, Finland. “One singer will win the trip to Vegas, but the next five will be eligible to go to Vegas. They will have to pay their own fees, but they will be able to participate in the competition. Their room and plane ticket will be paid for. It will be good. I will. I'm going to coach them all and make sure they're where they need to be. Hopefully I can help out the finalists and try to make sure they can participate in a fundraiser or something like that,” Bryant said. The final competition will begin at 8 p.m. on June 12 at Striker's Lounge. For more information on the competition and how to register to qualify for the state karaoke competition, visit the Bow Tie Entertainment Facebook page.

