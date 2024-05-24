VIDEO: In action worthy of Bollywood, police drive car into hospital ward to arrest attacker





Police entered the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh to arrest a male nurse who allegedly assaulted a woman doctor. But the way the police carried out this Bollywood-style arrest on Tuesday May 21 raised some eyebrows, with internet users saying on social media that they could have handled this case better. The viral video shows a white police car driving through a crowded emergency department and patients seen on stretchers. Patients, caregivers and some staff members were moved to the side to make room for the SUV. Watch the video here: Uttarakhand cops received a tip-off that a sexual assault accused was working in the emergency department on the 4th floor of AIIMS Rishikesh. Parking the jeep and taking the elevator would have cost them 10 minutes and 50 calories, so they climbed the patient ramp and reached the 4th floor in pic.twitter.com/brOc8AeiCm THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 23, 2024 Rishikesh police officer Shankar Singh Bisht told news agency PTI that a male nurse allegedly sexually harassed a female doctor in an operation theater of the premier health facility. The suspect, Satish Kumar, also allegedly sent an obscene message to the doctor, police said. SSP Dehradun visited the hospital for investigation and as per local reports, mentioned that the incident took place on the fourth floor of AIIMS Rishikesh. Medical Superintendent Sanjiv Kumar Mittal said the resident doctors gathered outside the dean's (academics) office and raised slogans. They said the suspension was not enough for the offense he committed and demanded the nurse's immediate dismissal. According to Mittal, they also demanded the suspension of deputy superintendent of nursing ANS Sinoj, who had placed the nurse on duty. (With contribution from agencies) Srishti Singh Sisodia Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and writes primarily on global politics. She is a die-hard FC Barcelona fan. She follows world sports and enjoys See more

