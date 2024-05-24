Wrongful death lawsuit remaining filed after deadly Astroworld concert settlement, lawyer says

HOUSTON (AP) Only remaining wrongful death lawsuit filed after 10 people killed in deadly crowd crush at Astroworld Music Festival 2021 was settled, a lawyer said Thursday.

Jury selection in lawsuit filed by family of Ezra Blount, 9 years oldyoungest person killed during concert by rapper Travis Scottwas scheduled to begin on September 10.

But S. Scott West, an attorney for the Blounts family, said a settlement was reached this week.

The Blount family had sued Scott, Living Nation the festival promoter and the world's largest live entertainment company, as well as other companies and individuals connected to the event, including Apple Inc., which livestreamed the concert.

The family will continue their path to recovery, but will never forget the joy Ezra brought to everyone around him, West said in an email.

Treston Blount, Ezra's father, had said that during the concert on November 5, 2021, his son was sitting on his shoulders when they were crushed by the crowd. Treston Blount lost consciousness and when he regained consciousness, Ezra was gone. A frantic search ensued until Ezra was finally found in a Houston hospital, seriously injured. The boy, originally from Dallas, died a few days later.

The lawsuit filed by the Blounts family was one of 10 wrongful death civil suits filed after the deadly concert.

Earlier this month, lawyers announced that the remaining nine wrongful death lawsuits had been settled in connection with the concert.

The terms of the settlements in all 10 lawsuits were confidential.

The settlement of the lawsuit filed by the Blounts family was first announced by the Houston Chronicle.

Lawyers for Live Nation, Scott and others declined to comment on the case because of a gag order that limits what they can say outside of court.

About 2,400 injury claims filed after the deadly concert remain outstanding. More than 4,000 plaintiffs filed hundreds of lawsuits after the crowd crush at Astroworld.

During the crush of the crowd, participants were packed so tightly that many could no longer breathe or move their arms. Those killed were aged between 9 and 27. died of compression asphyxiawhich one expert compared to being run over by a car.

Earlier this month, state District Judge Kristen Hawkins, who is presiding over the litigation, scheduled the first trial related to the injury cases for Oct. 15. This trial was to focus on seven injury cases. It was unclear Thursday whether that trial date would be maintained or moved up with the settlement of the Blount lawsuit.

So far, no trial has been brought before a jury. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old Houston resident, was days away from trial earlier this month before it was delayed and then settled.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the lawsuits alleged in court filings that the deaths and hundreds of injuries at the concert were caused by negligent planning and a lack of concern for the event's capacity and safety.

Scott, Live Nation and the others sued have denied the allegations, saying safety is their number one concern. They said what happened was not predictable.

After a police investigationA grand jury last year declined to charge Scott, along with five others connected to the festival.

