Evanston actor David Parkes to perform in finale show at TimeLine Theater in Lakeview East – Chicago Tribune

Actor David Parkes starred in “Gaslight,” the first show produced by TimeLine Theater in its 99-seat black box theater at 615 W. Wellington in Chicago in 1999. Today, the Evanston actor plays the lead role of Pa in “Black Sunday”. ” by Dolores Diaz, TimeLine's final production at the company's home for 25 years before moving to a new theater it is building in Uptown.

“Black Sunday,” a show developed by TimeLine's Playwrights Collective, is a Dust Bowl-era drama that addresses the climate change, race and gender conflicts that led to that devastating dust storm.

“Pa is a provider,” Parkes said. “He is a man facing catastrophic circumstances and he has a family to take care of. He will do everything in his power to protect his family. The choices he ends up making will be interpreted in many ways as ultimately being very destructive. But from his perspective, he's trying to solve a problem: provide for his family the only way he knows how.

“Black Sunday” runs until June 29. Tickets cost between $35 and $67. For reservations, call 773-281-8463, ext. 21.6 or visit timelinetheatre.com.

Artistic director PJ Powers spoke about Parkes' vital role with TimeLine.

“He was a player with us for the 25 years we were on Wellington Avenue,” Parkes said. “For most of those 25 years, he has also been one of our company members, which is our core group of artists who develop our artistic vision for TimeLine and choose all of our programs.”

Powers praised Parkes' contributions to the company, calling him one of the finest artists in the Chicago theater community.

“He was one of the most remarkable artists who defined what TimeLine was in the early years and defined what this 25-year chapter of Wellington has been,” Powers said. “It’s a treasure.”

Parkes fondly remembers Manningham's role in 'Gaslight', who tries to convince his wife she is crazy, for his first production in the Wellington space.

“I still don’t really know how they found me, but they asked me to come and audition,” the actor said. “I never looked back. It was a great experience.”

Parkes, who became a member of the TimeLine Company in 2003, has since appeared in numerous productions with the company. One of his favorite productions with TimeLine was “Not About Nightingales” in 2000, because he said the company was able to break out a bit, which attracted more attention.

Parkes also cited “Hannah and Martin,” a show the company staged in 2003 and 2019, and for which Parkes received an After Dark Award.

“'Wake up and sing!' (2002) was a great opportunity,” Parkes said. “And then ‘Crucible’ (2001) was probably an important moment for us. We were in rehearsal on September 11th and ended up rehearsing that night. As later events began to develop and the administration began to put up these walls that you're with us or against us, here we were doing “The Crucible” and it couldn't have been more timely.

Becoming a member of the TimeLine company meant a lot to Parkes, a group he later called family.

“The more I worked with the company, the more I realized it was a family I wanted to continue to be a part of,” he said. “This group of individuals has always been particularly good at getting the right people in the room and understanding the importance of this mission. »

Parkes considers mission to be key to the company's success. Its website states: “The TimeLine Theater Company presents historically inspired stories that connect to today's social and political issues. »

Parkes is confident that “Black Sunday” is a great show for the latest production in TimeLine’s longtime home.

“It’s a classic example of how we apply mission to current stories and the conversations we want to have,” the actor explained. “This is the core mission of TimeLine.”

As for leaving TimeLine's home of 25 years, Parkes said he's going to miss “the nooks and crannies.” All the things that can be frustrating about space are also part of the charm and history of space. There are ghosts in the bones of this space.

Myrna Petlicki is a freelance journalist for Pioneer Press.