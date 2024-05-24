Neil Young Rides Crazy Horse Again in Rocking Return to Pine Knob – Macomb Daily





As Neil Young began his brief solo acoustic set during his Wednesday evening, May 22, concert at Pine Knob Music Theater, he sang that “there comes a time when you settle down.” However, he's not there yet, especially when Young is playing with his band Crazy Horse. Some vestiges of age certainly crept into the hour-and-40-minute show by Young, 78, and company — his first visit to the metro area since 2018 and his first to these parts with this group in 20 years . With two remaining members (bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina) at 80, Crazy Horse is no longer the wild beast of yesteryear, when it shredded fans' eardrums with extended jams and waves of high-pitched feedback. volume. But on Wednesday, the troupe — with Willie Nelson's son, Micah, as proverbial on guitar — were still playing with the ferocity that inspired young musicians from metal to grunge, led by Young's scathing guitar work throughout from a crowd-pleasing 16-song set, highlighted by plenty of the band's A-list material. Young is one of the last major artists to return to large-scale touring post-pandemic, and as usual, he's done so on his own terms. The Farm Aid co-founder exercised control over Pine Knob's concessions Wednesday, insisting that the food and drinks be organic and locally sourced — meaning cauliflower crust pizzas and craft sodas, among other things, have replaced the usual fare. Signs with QR codes offered diet education to the sold-out crowd, while opening act Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir delivered eco-friendly messages like a gospel chorale. Young – who wore a denim jacket and railroad engineer cap – touched lightly on the same theme during his own show. He and Crazy Horse came out from behind a curtain commanding fans to “Love Earth” and sang along to the song of the same name to close the acoustic portion of the evening, which also included “Comes a Time” and “Heart of Gold “. » But most of all, he was ready to swing hard, leading the horse through nine-minute-or-longer renditions of the opener “Cortez the Killer,” “Like a Hurricane,” “Down By the River” and “Love and Only Love.” as well as tight tears of “Cinnamon Girl,” “Powderfinger,” and “Hey, Hey, My My (Into the Black).” Playing in front of oversized amplifiers and equipment boxes (a frequent Crazy Horse motif), Young dedicated “Scattered (Let's Think About Livin')” to his late producer David Briggs, who he said produced most of the songs played on Wednesday. , and he also delved into “Vampire Blues” and country-rock for “Everybody Knows This is Nowhere” and the evening’s closing “Roll Another Number (For the Road).” All told, it was nothing less than a satisfying evening – as a return to the road for Young and his most beloved collaborators, and as the official season opener for Pine Knob, three weeks after the package Maynard James Keenan's equally loud Sessanta.

