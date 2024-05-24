Manoj Bajpayee says public rejecting Bollywood because of RRR, Pushpa and Kantara is a message: 'They want…'





Manoj Bajpayee talks about his new release Bhaiyya Ji and what lessons Bollywood can learn from RRR, Pushpa and Kantara

Manoj Bajpayee is becoming a superstar, a desi superstar if you will. His next film, Bhaiyya Ji, sees him in a never-before-seen avatar of an action hero in a mass film. Bhaiyya Ji follows the grammar of South mass action films, bringing Bajpayee's desi hero character to a very North Indian setting. In a conversation with DNA, the actor talks about his borrowings from South films, what he hopes to achieve with Bhaiyya Ji, and more. Bajpayee doesn't agree with the 'desi superstar' tag that director Apoorva Singh Karki included in the film's title card. “I never looked for fame,” he says with a laugh, adding, “I looked for good stories and good filmmakers. I even called people myself and asked them for work and good roles. But what convinced the man who directed Joram and Bandaa for the past twelve months to change the subject and opt for this high-octane action entertainer? The answer, says Bajpayee, is the director. “Bhaiyya Ji, I did it, just for Apoorva Singh Karki’s passion for this genre,” he explains. “I received several offers from mainstream filmmakers but always thought their intention was just to make a film that works. But Apoorva's passion for this genre is immense. He had watched Tamil and Telugu films when he was a child and dreamed of doing something similar. I enjoyed the process because of Apoorva's zeal. Bajpayee points out that the cinema grammar used in Bhaiyya Ji is very much influenced by Tamil and Telugu mass cinema, popularized in the northern belt through cable television in the 90s. Post-pandemic, this popularity has also spread at cinemas, with many Southern films surpassing Bollywood releases at the box office. Bajpayee calls this trend a message from the public. He explains: “Today, the public is sending us a message. It's up to us to read it. In this film, I was certain that we had to recover the culture of North India, which has been missing for so many years. We've been busy creating urban stories. Mainstream cinema is all about glitz and glamor and yes, these films did very well. But there was a message coming from the audience that all the South films were doing well. The multiple national award winner says Bollywood makers need to understand what the audience wants. “You have to find stories from the heartland and bring them to the masses, and people will come. They want to see their representation, their world on screen,” says Bajpayee. But doesn’t this carry the risk of a herd mentality and following trends? Bajpayee replies, “You can’t run away from trends. They work here because investors also opt for proven formulas so that their money is in safe hands. But the reason why I want Bhaiyya Ji to succeed is because if it becomes a trend that we have to publish very indigenous and local stories with grounded characters, it will be a big success. The actor says there is a lesson to be learned from the success of southern films in recent years. “After watching Allu Arjun's Kantara, RRR and Pushpa, I felt we needed to tell a story that is very rooted in your culture. People stay away from urban stories and characters,” he says. Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, also stars Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky Pal and Jatin Goswami in key roles. Billed as Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film, the action adventure will hit theaters on May 24. THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-manoj-bajpayee-says-audience-rejecting-bollywood-over-rrr-pushpa-kantara-is-a-message-3090519 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

