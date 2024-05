Free Memorial Day Concert at ACE Adventure Resort

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVDN) Nashville recording artists Chad Nickell & The Loose Change took the stage this Memorial Day weekend for a free show at ACE's Lost Paddle Bar & Grill Adventure Resort in the New River Gorge. The band's self-penned original music, described as Appalachian Jam, beautifully blends everything from heartfelt Americana ballads and honky-tonk bangers to hip-shaking psychedelic jams and even pop vocals. In keeping with the band's laid-back style, no two shows are the same. Chad Nickell & The Loose Change captivate audiences with their unscripted shows. Their connection with the crowd leads the way and the band changes the setlist depending on the moment. Each show is a dynamic mix of original music and unexpected covers meant to keep the energy moving. Chad Nickoll and The Loose Change were named best group Blue Ridge Outside from Best of the Blue Ridge Magazine in 2021. Hailing from the mountains of Alleghany County, Virginia, the band performs throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The free show on Saturday, May 25 will take place outside on the covered patio of the Lost Paddle Bar & Grill. It starts at 8 p.m. and the music continues until 11 p.m. ABOUT ACE ADVENTURE RESORT For more than 40 years, ACE Adventure Resort has guided vacationers away from their reality and into the great outdoors of West Virginia. As a family business, our owners' passion for introducing people to the world of whitewater is the starting point of everything. Over the years, our small base camp has moved once and grown into a 1,500-acre adventure resort offering more than 20 adventure activities, luxury mountain cabins, and various dining options. ACE owns 1,500 acres of land extending into the New River Gorge with a series of lakes, dramatic cliffs and scenic overlooks. The resort includes cabins, mountaintop campsites, a 5-acre lake, a water park, a renowned zip line, private rock climbing sites and a lakeside dining lodge. In addition to adventure exploits, ACE offers a wide range of special events for individuals and families, such as the annual mountain music festival, trivia nights, mud runs, dance parties in the park aquatics, adventure races, and much more.

