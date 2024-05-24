Free concert series in Vail gains national acclaim





A crowd gathers at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail to watch Jimi's Dead during the Moe's Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series on August 22, 2023. Hot Summer Nights was recently named the best outdoor concert series by USA Today readers.

JohnRyan Lockman ShowLove Media/Courtesy Photo The Vail Valley Foundation, which operates the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, announced that its free Moe's Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series was named the best outdoor concert series by USA Today readers. Ford Amphitheater's entertainment schedule kicks off May 31 with Joe Russo's Almost Dead, followed by energetic performances from Dispatch, Xavier Rudd, Lotus and Daniel Donato as part of the 2024 Mountains of the Music Series at the GoPro Mountain Games . The season is set to conclude with a Barenaked Ladies concert on September 22, promising a memorable end to summer at The Amp. Nestled at the base of Vail Mountain, this intimate outdoor concert venue offers many great performances, including classical music presentations from Bravo! Vail Music Festival, internationally renowned dancing at the Vail Dance Festival, free Moe's Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concerts and Amp Summer concert series booked in partnership with AEG Presents. Other highlight performances this summer include “The Dukes of Funnytown!” ” by Steve Martin and Martin Short, the annual Fourth of July Patriotic Concert, Dance Theater of Harlem and the Vail Valley Foundation Community Concert with JoJo Hermann & Friends. “This year we are proud to present another incredible summer lineup at The Amp with our partners and sponsors said Dave Dressman of the Vail Valley Foundation. “This lineup reflects a commitment to our ongoing mission to improve our valley as a place to live, work and visit.” » Support local journalism Make a donation The commitment to providing exceptional entertainment is nationally recognized. As part of the USA Today show 10 Best Readers' Travel Awards Moe's Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights musical series was chosen the country's best outdoor concert series for 2024 . Hot Summer Nights, which features a diverse lineup of artists and genres, was nominated by a panel of experts and voted on by readers, validating the special combination of venue and free concert series. “Receiving recognition today for our free summer concert series, which has taken place every year since 1987, is particularly gratifying because it is a much-loved project in our community and in a special way for “Locals and visitors alike enjoy the magic of Vail and L'Amp all summer long,” Dressman said. Buy tickets and find the full summer schedule and venue information at grfavail.com

