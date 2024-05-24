Chris Hemsworth gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; Robert Downey Jr roasts it with help from the Avengers cast | Hollywood





Robert Downey Jr led the roast of Chris Hemsworth as the cast gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Chris, who was recently seen in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, received a Hollywood star in honor of his contribution to cinema. In a video shared by Variety at the ceremony in Los Angeles, his Avengers co-star Robert hosted a friendly roast of the Australian actor. Read also | Cannes 2024: Furiosa A Mad Max Saga, with Chris Hemsworth, receives a 7-minute standing ovation Robert Downey Jr roasted Chris Hemsworth during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Photo courtesy: Variety) “Absurd, incredibly astonishing” Chris was surrounded by family and friends as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In front of them, Robert said he contacted his “fellow Avengers” and asked them to describe Chris in just three words, which led to some amusing responses. Robert first read Jeremy Renner's (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) three words to Chris: “Absurd, boring and incredible.” Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! He then revealed The Incredible Hulk, aka Mark Ruffalo,'s take on Chris: “Friend from work.” Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow, called Chris a “sensitive lady.” Saving the best for last, Robert revealed that Chris Evans, aka Captain America, called the Australian actor “second best Chris.” Learn more about Chris' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony The actor was joined by his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children, daughter India Rose and twins Sasha and Tristan, as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored him for his contributions to cinema. Her Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and director George Miller also attended the ceremony. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an iconic Los Angeles attraction that features the names of stars to honor their achievements in the entertainment industry. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in a statement: “We are proud to honor Chris Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences around the world… as well as his many fans, I'm sure his fellow Australians will be very happy to know that we are adding another talented Australian to our iconic Walk of Fame.

