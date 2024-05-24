Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shares new photos as Bollywood supports her amid trolling, fans call her a ray of sunshine. See photos | Bollywood News





Deepika Padukone started her Friday morning by bringing some sunshine by posting a series of happy photos wearing a sunny yellow dress and flashing a million dollar smile. Deepika took to Instagram story to share her photos. Deepika, the mother-to-be, delighted her fans pregnancy glow. See his photos here: Deepika Padukone shared a few pictures of herself in a yellow dress on Instagram. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika has bright eyes in this photo where she is smiling. Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, took to Instagram earlier this year to announce their pregnancy. The couple expressed their joy as they prepare to welcome their baby in September.

Deepika Padukone is a ray of sunshine in her new photos. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone is a ray of sunshine in her new photos. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Although Deepika has been away from the public eye, she was last spotted by paps while stepping out to vote in Mumbai on Monday (May 20). She was seen wearing a white shirt and jeans, paired with Ranveer. Deepika Padukone is pregnant and expecting her child in September. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika's fans showed their love as she glowed with her pregnancy glow and debuted her baby bump. Deepika Padukone, in her sunny yellow dress, delighted her fans. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years before getting married on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. She had earlier said that she and Ranveer loved children and looked forward to the day when we would start our own family.

Deepika flashed an effervescent smile in this photo. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) The actor recently faced nasty trolls when she was seen with her husband as they stepped out to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. Although Deepika herself did not comment, Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shruti Seth liked a post asking haters to behave. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and is now all set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Lady Singham. Recently, in an interview with Deadline, she spoke about her work and her refusal to make another Hollywood film after XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017). She said: “I don’t think we’ve radically changed anything in India in the way we work or the type of stories we tell. I think we've always had interesting stories to tell, but I think what's changed is that the world has opened up to the idea of ​​the Orient and to India in particular and I think that it is the change of realizing that there is a world outside of America. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/mom-to-be-deepika-padukone-shares-new-photos-as-bollywood-backs-her-amid-trolling-fans-call-her-ray-of-sunshine-see-pics-9349069/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos