Six Bollywood Actors and Their Body Transformation Journey

As the film Chandu Champion gears up for release on June 14, starring Kartik Aaryan, here we take a look at some of the stunning body transformations of Bollywood stars including Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and more.
Although looking admirable on screen has always been part of the vanity of Bollywood actors, it is interesting to observe how to shape one's body according to the appearance of the character, whether it is gaining a few kilos or not looking the best. best version of themselves, has become part of an artist's journey.
Here we look at six Bollywood actors who, through their body transformation journey, celebrate the power of discipline, dedication and tenacity to achieve their goal.
Kartik Aaryan: The day the first look of his upcoming film Chandu Champion was released, it was a real surprise not only for all the fans of Kartik Aaryan for his body transformation but also for the lead character he plays in the film.
The story of Murlikant Petkar aka Chandu Champion, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, is very inspiring and fascinating. It is the journey of a young wrestler who joined the Indian Army and was injured by nine bullets during the Indo-Pak war of 1965. Eventually, he became physically disabled but never gave up on life. He trained and participated in the 1968 and 1972 Summer Paralympics. He won an individual gold medal at the 1972 Summer Paralympics and became the first Indian to set this record.
It is interesting to note how 33-year-old Kartik will be seen in different phases of physical transformation, from being a young wrestler to a boxer, from a soldier to an athlete with a slim body structure, losing his 39-inch body fat. percent to 7 percent. , and finally an old man. To achieve the body, Kartik not only underwent intense physical training but also a lot of emotional discipline by resisting all his favorite foods that otherwise give him happiness.
Aamir Khan: The story of Aamir Khan's fat status for his hit film Dangal is still vivid in the memory of all his fans. In the film, Aamir played the character of Dronacharya Award-winning amateur wrestler, senior Olympic coach Mahavir Phogat.
While most of the actors go all out to develop their abs and muscular body, the Bollywood superstar, at the age of 50 under the observation of fitness trainers, took up the challenge of gaining around 30 kg to achieve the body. weight of 98 kg to play an old wrestler in the film. Later, the actor opened up about his body transformation journey, which shows that the power of discipline and motivation can push an individual to achieve their goal and age might just be a number.
Randeep Hooda: Recently, just ahead of the release of his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda posted a few photos of his body transformation which show how the actor underwent a huge weight loss to get into the skin of the politician and activist character Indian. Veer Savarkar. While these images showed the rigorous training the actor underwent, in several interviews during the film's release, the actor revealed that he not only worked hard physically to get his body back, but he also almost stopped eating, which was also affecting him emotionally! In the past, the actor has also undergone a body transformation for projects like Sarbjit and CAT.
Vidya Balan: Unrealistic expectations and beauty standards have always been imposed on female actresses, especially leading ladies, for a very long time, and only recently are the doors of inclusivity opening in the world of glamor . In such an environment, in 2011, when Vidya Balan, who has always been criticized for her body image, especially from the media, gained 12 kg to “look like” the role of the film The Dirty Picture. With this bold move, she redefined the image of the modern Bollywood heroine. Although criticism of her body image continued over the next two years, she became the standard-bearer for body positivity.
Bhumi Pednekar: Although every Bollywood heroine wants to look her best in her debut film, especially when it is produced by Yash Raj Production, Bhumi Pednekar, at the age of 25, broke all the rules and left her mark in his first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. in 2015. She plays the character of an overweight young girl who gained 35 kg. She looked almost unrecognizable when you look at these photos now. Since the film was a big success and won the National Film Awards, the risk was worth it!
Taapsee Pannu: Actress Taapsee Pannu played an athlete in three films Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta and Shabash Mithu. As two of these films were based on real-life characters, the actress not only underwent intensive physical training to achieve the body of an athlete, but also the mindset of an athlete.
