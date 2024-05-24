BJP takes inspiration from Bollywood to criticize Congress government in Karnataka after rave party arrests





Bengaluru: Lashing out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka for the alleged “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state, the BJP called Silicon City “Udta Bengaluru” and alleged that the city was becoming the “adda” of drug trafficking. substances and rave parties. The development comes after the Bengaluru police recently organized a rave party at a farmhouse here which was allegedly attended by 86 people, including a Telugu film actress. Relying on 'X', the BJP alleged that ever since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, “immoral gatherings” were happening all over Bengaluru. “Law and order has deteriorated, government chaos has been exposed. After the Congress government came to power, immoral gatherings took place all over Bengaluru. Silicon City is now full of drugs, rave parties on the drug of cannabis,” BJP Karnataka said in a message published in Kannada. The BJP also used a poster featuring Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with the hashtags #BadBengaluru and #CongressFailsKarnataka to attack the state government. In the poster shared by the BJP on 'X', it refers to the capital as 'Udta Bengaluru' and claims that 'Silicon City is becoming an 'adda' (hub) for narcotics and rave parties are endemic. The BJP used 'Udta Bengaluru' in reference to the 2016 Bollywood film. Oudta Punjabwhich highlighted drug abuse among the youth of Punjab. According to police sources, blood samples taken from those who attended the rave party at a farmhouse here recently revealed that 86 people, including a Telugu film actress, tested positive for drugs. A total of 103 people attended the party, organized under the pretext of a birthday party. Participants included 73 men and 30 women. Police seized MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, MDMA crystals, hydrocannabis, cocaine, high-end cars, DJ equipment including sound and lighting worth of Rs 1.5 crore during the farm raid near Electronics City in the wee hours of May 19. After the raid, police took blood samples from the participants at a private hospital, revealing that 59 men and 27 women had tested positive for drugs. “Most of the people present at the party were consuming drugs. The Central Crime Branch will send notices to those who tested positive,” a police source had said. Published May 24, 2024, 09:07 EAST

