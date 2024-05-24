Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee says audience choosing Pushpa, RRR and Kantara over Bollywood is a message – Republic World
Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee prepares for the release of his film Brother. The film will mark the actor's 100th project in the industry. Ahead of the release, the actor spoke about audiences flocking to regional cinema instead of choosing to watch Bollywood films.
Manoj Bajpayee reveals that cinema used in Bhaiyya Ji is similar to regional cinema
In an interview with DNA, Manoj Bajpayee admitted that the cinematic style of his next film Brother is influenced by Tamil and Telugu cinema. He added that the film contains elements of mass regional films that became popular in the North in the 1990s. He also explained why post-pandemic regional films started doing better than Hindi films.
He explained: Today, the public is sending us a message. It's up to us to read it. In this film, I was certain that we had to recover the culture of North India, which had been missing for so many years. We've been busy creating urban stories. He added: “Mainstream cinema is all about glitz and glamor and yes, these films have done very well. But there was a message coming from the audience that all the South films were doing well.
Manoj Bajpayee revealed what audiences now expect from films
Manoj Bajpayee is sure that his latest film will be a big success as it is rooted in local stories and not trends. He added: “You can’t run away from trends. They work here because investors also opt for proven formulas so that their money is in safe hands. But the reason why I want Bhaiyya Ji to succeed is because if it becomes a trend that we have to publish very indigenous and local stories with grounded characters, it will be a big success.
He argued that Bollywood needs to learn from the South and said: After watching Kantara, RRR and Allu Arjuns Pushpa, I felt we need to tell a story that is very rooted in your culture. People stay away from urban stories and characters. Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, also stars Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky Pal and Jatin Goswami in key roles.
