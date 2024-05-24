India's theater politics: Bollywood, billionaires and the BJP

In the grand theater of Indian politics, where scripts are written with votes in mind, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has found its most gripping narrative in the world of cinema.

As the curtain rises on the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP once again takes center stage, this time with a cast of characters that includes some of the richest and most influential figures in the country. 'India. The BJP's victory scenario is simple: present India as a Hindu nation and use cinema as a far-reaching tool to spread the message.

As the lights dim in cinemas across the country, audiences are drawn into narratives that do more than entertain; they are subtly indoctrinating the masses of right-wing volunteer paramilitary organizations Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), aligned with the BJP, and Hindu nationalism.

By shaping narratives that subtly support Hindutva ideologies, sometimes even employing Muslim actors to convey biased messages, Bollywood contributes to a socio-political echo chamber in favor of Modis BJP.

Consider “Pathan,” starring a Muslim superstar, but the film weaves a narrative that is anything but friendly to the community it represents. It's a clever ploy to use a beloved Muslim face to sell a story that subtly fans the flames of distrust against one's own, masking the bitter pill of prejudice with the sweetener of mainstream cinema.

Then there is “Border,” which dramatizes historical conflicts with Pakistan to such an extent that the image of the enemy becomes not only a necessity in wartime but a norm in peacetime. The film, dressed in patriotism, perpetuates a narrative that sees India at endless odds with its neighbor, reinforcing the them versus us mentality that is so central to the RSS's broader Hindu nationalist agenda.

“Uri: The Surgical Strike” turns up the volume on heroism and revenge. It's not just a movie; it is a real rallying cry which accords with the lines of the RSS. The film turns a real-life military drama into a thrilling spectacle of bravery, pissing people off while skipping over the tricky questions about what these actions actually mean for everyone involved.

“Kurbaan” is dressed up as a love story, but underneath it sows the seeds of distrust toward Muslims, portraying them primarily as radicals or villains. The film stealthily exploits the fears and prejudices that some might quietly harbor, bringing these ideas into the spotlight. This aligns perfectly with the RSS's strategy of marginalizing Muslims, relegating India's largest minority to the sidelines under the guise of a success story.

“New York” had the potential to delve deep into the injustices faced by Muslims post-9/11. Instead, he relies on old patterns, portraying his Muslim characters with an aura of suspicion and menace. The film weaves its storyline around the specter of terrorism in a way that supports the RSS's perspective, subtly reinforcing misconceptions about Muslims in India and beyond.

Bollywood films transcend mere entertainment; they convey narratives cleverly crafted to align with the BJP’s political agenda. By systematically putting Muslims and Pakistan in the spotlight, these Indian blockbusters perpetuate a cycle of fear and nationalist fervor to garner votes for the BJP while ignoring the imperative to forge national unity.

Bollywood, of course, is controlled by the underworld Dons of Delhi, who in turn is influenced by the BJP heavyweights. This clever manipulation ensures that the RSS's narrative of nationalism and division reverberates not only in its own circles, but also resonates in the seemingly secular bastions of India's beloved film industry.

However, there's a problem: It's not just ideology that propels these blockbusters; it is also the attraction of money. The BJP's coffers have been largely replenished by private sector giants like the Tata Group, which, according to reports, contributed 75% of the party's funds in 2018-19 through the Progressive Electoral Trust, a trust owned by Tata.

The cozy relationship between the BJP and big business is not limited to financial contributions; they also signify the perilous concentration of political and quasi-religious authority in the hands of a privileged few.

Leading this collection of billionaires is Mukesh Ambani, one of India's richest individuals and a central figure in the BJP's discourse. Ambani's recent extravaganza, the celebrations leading up to his son Anant's wedding, was more than a showcase of opulence; it was a demonstration of his influence and clout.

The lavish event, graced by tech titans like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, highlighted Ambani's economic prowess and his influence in political circles around the world. Who would have imagined that a single man could force the leaders of Facebook and Microsoft to let themselves be guided by Desi rhythms and Bollywood tunes?

But Ambani's influence does not stop there. Through his vast media empire, which encompasses more than 70 media outlets and reaches 800 million viewers each week, Ambani wields the power to shape perceptions and dominate the Indian narrative. From cricket to cinema, the Ambanis have astutely cultivated their soft power, ensuring that their influence transcends the confines of the boardroom.

This consolidation of economic and cultural influence in the hands of a privileged few poses a serious threat to Indian democracy. With the political opposition marginalized and the media landscape dominated by pro-BJP voices, dissenting views are suppressed and the vision of a democratic and secular India is in peril.

While the BJP dances to the tune of its billionaire backers, ordinary people are left behind. The Modi government's economic strategies, cleverly designed to favor the wealthy elite, have plunged millions into poverty. Thus, today, around 100 million Indians live below the poverty line.

From the tumultuous demonetization of the rupee that disproportionately affected the poor to the rushed implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that hit small businesses, the BJP's economic legacy is marred by bad management and adversity. The absence of adequate social protection measures has left millions of Indians vulnerable to economic hardship, raising questions about the government's commitment to inclusive growth.

But who needs economic prosperity when there are big spectacles like the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, Texas? That rally, where Modi shared the stage with then US President Donald Trump, was hailed as a triumph of Indian diplomacy.

Yet behind the pomp and pageantry was a darker reality: the event was orchestrated by the Texas India Forum, a US-based organization with close ties to the BJP and its benefactors.

By fostering ties with influential members of the Indian diaspora, particularly in countries like the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the BJP aims to strengthen India's soft power and influence over the World Scene. However, such efforts also raise concerns about the politicization of diaspora communities and their role in shaping India's foreign policy objectives.

Let us now turn the page to the remarkable saga of Tata and Modi, a match forged in the crucible of corporate ambition, where government largesse and political nods open golden avenues for the corporate giant to move forward and prance. Tata has not only prospered under Modi’s tenure; it soared like a kite on a balmy day, propelled by the favorable winds of Modi's policies.

Imagine a cricket match where one team enjoys the best bats, the smoothest pitch and even favorable sunshine. This is Tata’s playground under Modis’ leadership. Every policy tweak, every regulatory approval seems to have been tailor-made to allow Tata to thrive, allowing the company to conjure success out of thin air.

Then there is the infrastructure boom. Modi's vision of a rejuvenated India resembles a bustling construction site, where Tata's heavy machinery is still innovating. However, this increase is not limited to tangible assets; it is a rebranding project, with Tata positioned as the torchbearer of a futuristic and “changed” India.

And spectators of the show should not overlook the Air India saga, a once-proud jewel of Indian aviation that now needs a makeover. Who intervenes to restore it to its former glory? Tata, of course, with the help of the Modi administration ironing out financial and bureaucratic difficulties, like a seasoned draper preparing a suit for a grand occasion.

In this flourishing partnership, the Modis government assumes the role of loyal wingman, orchestrating success after success for Tata. The result? Tata's influence in the Indian economy is not only widespread; it is deep and complex, woven into the very tapestry of Modi’s narrative of national development.

With the support of Ambani, Tata and Bollywood championing its Hindu nationalist narrative, the BJP is rich and pretty in this year's crucial elections.

But as the gap between rich and poor widens, distrust between Hindus and Muslims deepens, and dissent recognizing these realities is harshly suppressed, one cannot help but wonder: is this inclusive democracy? envisaged by the founding fathers of India?

Sehr Rushmeen, an independent researcher based in Islamabad, holds a master's degree in strategic studies from the National Defense University and a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of London. She can be reached by email at [email protected] and follow her on X at @rushmeentweets

Wanya Hassan Sidhu is an Islamabad-based independent researcher with an MSc in Media Science and a BSc in Media Communication from Foundation University School of Science & Technology. She can be reached by email at [email protected]