Chris Hemsworth Shares How His Daughter Reacted When He Received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth And Elsa PatakyThe children were enthusiastic about his ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but also about the after-party!
Thursday, the Furiosa: A Mad Max saga The star, 40, made Hollywood history with his star on the iconic landmark, and he shared his children's daughter India, 12, and 11 year old twins, Tristan and Sasha — reactions to the special moment with ET's Cassie DiLaura.
“I think so,” Hemsworth told ET when asked if the moment gave him any interesting points.
While her kids were excited about the big day, India had another plan in mind.
“Last night my daughter said to me, 'Hey, what are we doing tomorrow?' And I said, 'It's the star ceremony.' She said, 'I thought We were going to Six Flags?' I was like, 'No, it's the next day.' She was like, 'Oh, cool, okay,'” he joked about their conversation. “I think she thinks it's cool. She thinks Six Flags and theme parks are cool anyway.”
Hemsworth was joined by Pataky and their three children for the ceremony. While the man of the moment and his leading lady posed for photos with their twins, their daughter remained out of the moment.
Hemsworth is still reeling from the Chris Hemsworth Day celebration, telling ET that he thought it was all a dream.
“It feels like it’s a trap,” he said. “I'm wary. I'm going to wake up in a second and it will all be a dream. But incredible! I feel very honored and I have a great feeling of gratitude and thanks for all the people who have given me helped get here. The team effort.”
Hemsworth was celebrated by his Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr., who used his speech to talk about the impact of his friend and do something hilarious Avengers roast. Also present were Australian filmmaker George Miller and Hemsworth's director. Angry co-star, Anya-Taylor Joy.
While taking the podium, Hemsworth sent a very special thank you to his family.
“I want to thank my beautiful wife who has been here throughout my career, by my side,” he told the actress. with whom he has been married since 2010. “It's endlessly encouraging and supportive, and I remember that she put aside her own dreams to support mine. I am forever indebted to you. The fact that nothing I do in these moments and these occasions, all these events, none It's special without you by my side and I love you.”
Hemsworth had equally comforting words for his three children.
“My children who are an endless source of inspiration for so many reasons,” he continued. “They are an abundance of joy and passion. They inspire me to increase my VO2 max in terms of strength and conditioning, just to fight them and keep up with them. Their ability to live in the moment and dive headfirst into life and having fun and being joyful and playful is a constant reminder that this is life and it's a constant inspiration, so I love you.
Furiosa: A Mad Max saga is in theaters May 24.
