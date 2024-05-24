Nepotism is rife in both Bollywood and politics, says rapper Fazilpuria, JJP candidate in Gurugram





Gurugram: Singer and rapper Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria is gearing up to make his electoral debut. The artist, known for the song 'Kar Gayi Chull' from the Bollywood movie Kapoor & Sonsis the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls on Saturday, along with the rest of the seats in Haryana. The constituency was earlier expected to witness a head-to-head contest between actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar and incumbent BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh. However, with Fazilpuria joining the race, focusing on youth issues and advocating for 'change', the race has now become a three-way contest. In an interview with ThePrint, Fazilpuria, who derives his surname from his native village Fazilpur Jharsa, spoke at length about his days of struggle in Bollywood, why he decided to enter politics and why he believes the inefficiency of the current government has created a “d 'hell' in Gurugram.

Gurugram looks like Dubai from the outside because we see big fancy buildings, but where is the infrastructure to support it? I realized that the builders constructed these buildings, but the government failed in its work, due to which there is nothing here, from civic infrastructure to health facilities, Fazilpuria said. He added: “While private hospitals can provide quality care, why can’t public hospitals, with all the funds they have? The government did not do what it was supposed to do and now its inaction is making the city a living hell, he said. Slamming incumbent BJP MP and Gurgaon seat candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, Fazilpuria alleged that despite ample opportunities to serve the people, Singh had done nothing. The Gurgaon MP has been missing for 20 years. Raj Babbar (Congress candidate) is an outsider. If he doesn't win, will Babbar work to solve the problems of the people here? People need a young, dynamic leader who is ready to fight for them, he told ThePrint, stressing that he is local and understands the situation on the ground. Rao Inderjit Singh is even busier than Prime Minister Modi. People can't meet him and don't even have his phone number. How will they express their grievances? he added. Asked about the JJP's stand, given that it was in alliance with the BJP until a few months ago, the rapper-turned-politician said that whether it is the farmers' protest or the Agniveer agenda, the JJP had always raised its voice. After 75 years of independence, the people do not have the basic services of education, health care and sanitation, which are the first duties of any government. If I get a chance to do anything, I will work towards building a film city in Haryana for young people who want to enter the film industry, so that they don't have to struggle like me, did he declare. Fazilpuria, which is a school dropout, said he officially joined the JJP five years ago. Explaining his reasons for becoming a politician, he said he realized that the only way to bring about change was through politics. Before joining electoral politics, I participated in farmers' agitation and created songs for farmers. I participated in the agitation for the Ahir regiment and wrote 1,000 letters to Modiji. I also raised my voice against the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewalas as I thought what happened to him was wrong, Fazilpuria said, claiming he was not aware of the allegedly anti-national lyrics in some of his songs . I met Sidhu Moosewala only two or three times. I don't understand much Punjabi and his Punjabi was quite rustic. I cannot comment on his words, but I felt bad about his murder because just like me, he came from a humble background, he added. I was born in a simple family. My father is a farmer and ran a brickyard. I reached this position through a lot of hard work and struggle. I have given many auditions in Delhi and Mumbai for singing and acting. My fight, which began in 2009, continued for years. My first song was recorded in 2013, he recalls, specifying that no member of his family had previously been a singer or actor or had a Bollywood connection. The same is true in political matters. No one in my family was involved in politics, but yes I had good relations with Chautalajiespecially Dushyant, he added. Fazilpuria, who rose to prominence in Bollywood with his Kapoor & Sons song, said newcomers usually face a lot of resistance in the entertainment industry. Just like politics, nepotism is also rampant in Bollywood. It's difficult for newcomers, he says Asked about the common trend of famous MPs disappearing after being elected and having a poor record in Parliament, Fazilpuria said that if voted to power, he would devote considerable time to his constituency. Very few celebrities are busy with their work 30 days a month. Most of them just pretend to be busy. If elected to power, I will divide my time and ensure that I do justice to both my constituency and my music, he said. (Edited by Mannat Chugh) Read also: Shah and Nadda to Rajnath Singh, BJP pulls out all stops to save Khattar from tough situation in Karnal

