Robert Downey Jr roasts his work friend Chris Hemsworth at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Robert Downey Jr playfully roasted Chris Hemsworth as the Australian actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today (May 23). The pair starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Downey Jr, 59, playing Iron Man and Hemsworth, 40, as the Norse god Thor. After taking the podium on Hollywood Boulevard, Downey Jr opened his speech by saying he couldn't wait to see Hemsworth in the next role of George Miller. Mad Max: Road to Fury prequel Angry. This will be THE 2024 film, he says. I can not wait. I'm going to see it three times. He then complimented Hemsworth, calling him a remarkable human being with infectious Australian charm. He added: Chris is a little intimidating to describe. It is very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon closer inspection, he has a true blue spirit and depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you over these many years. You keep us Hollywood people on our toes because you're just a real guy. Downey Jr then remarked: Now here's the roast! before explaining that he had contacted other members of the Avengers casting to ask them to describe Hemsworth in just three words. Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth at the Hemsworths Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, May 23, 2024 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images ) He said Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner chose: Absurdly Boring and Incredible, while Hulk star Mark Ruffalo came out strong with: Work Friend. The line refers to the years 2017 Thor: Ragnorökwhich Downey Jr acknowledged with a smile: Oh, it's a reminder, now I understand. He added that Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, called Hemsworth a sensitive woman, while Captain America actor Chris Evans described him as: second best Chris. Following Downey Jr's remarks, Hemsworth gave a brief speech thanking his family for their support before unveiling his star. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Earlier this month, Downey Jr revealed he disagreed with Hemsworth's public criticism of his Thor character. The Australian actor had admitted he felt like a team security guard, while others had cooler lines and feared he had disappointed fans with his performance. But Downey Jr argued that Thor actually had the most complex psyche of the entire superhero group. First of all, Thor as a character was very difficult to adapt to a lot of implicit limitations, but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend it, make him somehow accessible yet godlike, he said. -he declares. Vanity Fair. Hemsworth has, in my opinion, the most complex psyche of all the Avengers. He has wit and seriousness, but also such restraint, fire and gentleness.

