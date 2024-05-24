Entertainment
Powerful Hollywood couple says they left Tinseltown for Fort Worth to give their children 'an amazing, normal education with a good foundation'
A showbiz couple gave up their lives in crime-ridden Los Angeles to give their children a “normal” upbringing in Texas – and say they are delighted with the decision.
Sainty and Eric Nelsen recently said KHOU11all about their decision to return to Sainty's hometown after years in California for the sake of their children.
The couple met in New York while they were pursuing their respective successful careers on stage and in film.
They soon married and moved to Los Angeles, where they cemented their success in Hollywood – the couple have two Tony Awards and seven Emmy Awards between them.
But after the birth of their daughter, they decided that Texas could offer something that Los Angeles couldn't: a “normal, amazing education with a good foundation.”
Sainty (left) and Eric (right) Nelsen, and their two children, moved from the Hollywood Hills in recent years to Fort Worth, Texas.
Despite their mainstream success, Eric says he always knew he wanted to settle down in his wife's down-to-earth hometown.
“I knew that one day I wanted to live here. I just didn't know when it would be possible. So we had our daughter and I finally said, OK, maybe this is the time,” he said.
“Let’s get her out of Los Angeles, let’s go see her family.” Let's leave her with a normal, amazing education, with good foundations. So we took the plunge! »
After swapping the exorbitantly priced, homeless encampment-filled streets of Los Angeles for Fort Worth, Nelsen received career news that seemingly confirmed the wisdom of the family's move.
He received a call from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, who told him he had been cast in the series' prequel, “1883,” set in Fort Worth.
“I was like, wait a minute, we live in Fort Worth, Texas!” Eric says that was his response when he got the call.
Since “1883” began filming in the Nelsens' new backyard, they haven't regretted their decision to make the city their new home.
Sainty said the couple and their children have “really embraced the whole cowboy/cowgirl culture.”
“We are completely immersed in this world,” she said, which also means the launch of a podcast, “Glamour and Grit,” by the couple, married for a decade.
The couple has now settled into their new hometown, where Sainty grew up and where they look forward to raising their children.
The decision, made about four years ago, coincided with the ongoing collapse of Los Angeles, into a place where children may or may not be safe on streets populated by homeless encampments.
The two met more than a decade ago in New York, where they were both pursuing careers in the performing arts.
The couple recently launched a podcast, Glamor and Grit, about their married life and their home in Fort Worth, where Sainty grew up.
Once settled into their new lives, they wanted to make sure they found ways to give back to their community, which for Sainty means partnering with local organizations, and for Eric, that means getting involved with local businesses.
Eric previously partnered with Bucking Bull Bourbon and also became a member of the local horse cutting community.
Horse cutting is a modern equestrian competitive event, which requires a horse and its rider to separate a single cow from a herd of cattle and prevent it from returning to the group.
Sainty has also been recognized by the Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame with an award given to adults who promote Western heritage in the community through education and volunteer work.
Both men were able to continue their careers in the entertainment industry from their new home.
Both also engaged in local activities, including horseback riding competitions for Eric and the Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame for Sainty.
In addition to their extracurricular activities, the couple had no problem maintaining their professional lives in the South.
Eric travels frequently for work, but Sainty – a sought-after voice actress – is able to record voiceovers in her home studio for hit children's television programs, including “Minions” and the TV show “Trolls.”
The two are so in love with their now permanent home that they say they can't wait to recruit industry friends to join them.
“As soon as they get here, they all don’t want to leave,” Eric said. The friendliness and “camaraderie” of the community specifically is something “you don’t get elsewhere,” he added.
“I have never been so content and happy in my entire life. This community has been so good to us and we also want to do everything we can for this community because it has changed our lives,” Sainty said .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13453995/Hollywood-power-couple-fort-worth-Texas-hollywood.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- united economically, separated by water
- Powerful Hollywood couple says they left Tinseltown for Fort Worth to give their children 'an amazing, normal education with a good foundation'
- Market Navigator: Inclusivity, premiumization and innovation lead the way in the U.S. beauty industry
- Is it safe to travel to Naples? Latest advice after earthquakes
- Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi 'un-Islamic' nikah case: Islamabad court reserves verdict – News
- Xi inspects Rizhao in east China's Shandong province
- US names Kenya as key ally amid growing Russian influence
- Robert Downey Jr roasts his work friend Chris Hemsworth at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- Markowitz is Section 1 singles champion, Reis/Saeed wins the doubles
- Restaurant industry focuses on work environment and technological innovation
- A personal PCOS journey: Michigan State University junior Terriana Gregory knew she had it, but didn't know why
- Nepotism is rife in both Bollywood and politics, says rapper Fazilpuria, JJP candidate in Gurugram