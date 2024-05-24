Justice Department sues Ticketmaster owner | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department sued Ticketmaster and its parent company Thursday, accusing them of operating an illegal monopoly on live events in the United States and asking a court to dismantle the system that stifles competition and drives up prices. prizes for fans.
Filed in Manhattan federal court, the sweeping antitrust lawsuit was filed against 30 state and district attorneys general and aims to dismantle the monopoly that they say is crowding out small developers, harming artists and drowning out buyers of tickets under the fees. Ticketmaster and its owner, Live Nation Entertainment, have a long history of clashing with major artists and their fans, including Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.
“It’s time for fans and artists to stop paying the price of Live Nation’s monopoly. » » said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “It’s time to restore competition and innovation to the entertainment industry. It's time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster. The American people are ready for this. »
The government has accused Live Nation of using a range of tactics — including threats and retaliation — that Garland said allowed the entertainment giant to “stifle competition” controlling virtually every aspect of the industry, from concert promotion to ticketing. The impact on consumers manifests itself in “an endless list of fees for fans”, said the attorney general.
“Live music should not be available only to those who can afford to pay the Ticketmaster tax. » said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division. “We are here today to fight for competition so that we can reopen the doors to the live music industry for everyone. »
Live Nation, which has denied for years violating antitrust laws, said Thursday that the lawsuit “will not resolve the issues fans are concerned about regarding ticket prices, service fees and access to the most in-demand shows.”
“Calling Ticketmaster a monopoly may be a public relations victory for the DOJ in the short term, but it will lose in court because it ignores the fundamental economics of live entertainment,” Live Nation added. He said most service fees go to venues and outside competition has “constantly eroded” Ticketmaster market share. The company said it would defend itself “against these unfounded allegations.”
The Justice Department said Live Nation's anticompetitive practices include using long-term contracts to prevent sites from choosing competitors, prohibiting sites from using multiple ticket sellers, and threatening sites that could lose money if they don't choose Ticketmaster.
In 2021, the concert giant threatened financial retaliation against a company if one of its portfolio companies did not stop competing with Live Nation for artist endorsement contracts, the Justice Department alleged.
Live Nation also recruited smaller promoters it viewed as a threat, officials said. Live Nation's chief strategy officer tells executives a single acquisition deal is not “super exciting” financially but I had the impression “a rather defensive movement” according to the complaint.
Michael Carrier, a professor at Rutgers Law School who specializes in antitrust litigation, said the Justice Department has a strong case. He expects Live Nation “Try to place the blame elsewhere,” for example claiming that prices are set by artists or venues, but he said these explanations were weak.
“The DOJ has shown how Live Nation really has its tentacles in every element of the supply chain, meaning it has much more control than it lets on,” he said. “And, in terms of justifications, there's really very little that (Live Nation) can offer in terms of helping the consumer.”
A breakup between Live Nation and Ticketmaster is possible, Carrier said. This, combined with other solutions such as banning certain exclusive deals that hinder competition, could potentially help fans see lower ticket prices, give artists more freedom in choosing venues and boost the success of small developers in the long term, he noted.
Ticketmaster, which merged with Live Nation in 2010, is the world's largest ticket seller. During its annual report last month, the company said Ticketmaster had distributed more than 620 million tickets through its systems in 2023.
About 70% of tickets for major concert venues in the United States are sold through Ticketmaster, according to data from a 2022 federal consumer lawsuit. The company owns or controls more than 265 North American concert venues. North and dozens of prominent amphitheaters, according to the Ministry of Justice.
The ticket seller sparked outrage in November 2022 when its site crashed during a pre-sale event for a Taylor Swift stadium tour. The company said its site was overwhelmed by both fans and bot attacks, which posed as consumers to grab tickets and sell them on secondary sites. The debacle prompted hearings in Congress and bills in state legislatures aimed at better protecting consumers.
The Justice Department allowed Live Nation and Ticketmaster to merge on the condition that Live Nation agree not to retaliate against music venues for using other ticketing companies for 10 years. In 2019, the ministry investigated and found that Live Nation had “Many times” violated this agreement and extended the ban on retaliation against concert halls until 2025.
“It’s clear the company has been failing to deliver on these promises for some time.” Carrier said. “And I think over the last couple of years, highlighted by the Swift fiasco, that has really come into public consciousness.”
Ticketmaster has repeatedly clashed with artists and fans over the years. Pearl Jam targeted the company in 1994, years before the Live Nation merger, although the Justice Department ultimately declined to file charges. More recently, Bruce Springsteen fans were furious about the high cost of tickets due to the platform's dynamic pricing system.
Live Nation argued that ticket prices were beyond its control, emphasizing that artists and crews set prices and decided how tickets were sold. The company's executive vice president of corporate and regulatory affairs, Dan Wall, said in a statement Thursday that factors such as increased production costs, artist popularity and online ticket scalping are “actually responsible for the rise in ticket prices. »
The lawsuit is the latest example of the Biden administration's aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws. The effort targeted companies accused of engaging in illegal monopolies that eliminate competitors and drive up prices. In March, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the tech giant had monopoly power in the smartphone market. The Democratic administration has also taken on Google, Amazon and other tech giants.
