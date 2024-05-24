J.Lo sci-fi film AI is one of the biggest duds of the year

As a creative, I am constantly concerned with questions about artificial intelligence. Will my job be obsolete one day? Can AI as we know it ever be regulated in a way that serves both developers and forward-thinking artists? Will AI develop a voice unique and humorous enough to replace a young, beautiful entertainment critic with amazing features that stop cars in the street and send rubber cyclists crashing into trees? The answers exist and no one is more qualified than Jennifer Lopez to pursue them.

Excuse me, did I say Jennifer Lopez? I meant counterterrorism analyst Atlas Shepherd, the main character in Lopez's latest film, Atlaspremiering on Netflix on May 24. In the film directed by the author of the 2010 surrealist masterpiece Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Brad Peyton Lopez plays a government employee with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. Atlas works to evaluate the data to determine whether or not an invasion of AI robots, led by their commander Harlan (Simu Liu), is likely. After an uprising 28 years earlier led to a devastating war between humans and robots, Harlan fled Earth to forge an AI-led space colony, but not before promising to return to finish what he had started.

Genocide and AI are two extremely relevant and complex topics that need to be approached with special attention, so as not to alienate people stuck every day in the real dangers that threaten them. Unfortunately, Atlas has a graceless approach to both, choosing to pour a copious amount of CGI slop onto a myopic, barely written plot. The film is an absurd, emotionless romp that can't conjure up a compelling character to save its dwindling life. Even Lopez, who usually enlivens even the worst films, can't use the giant, inelegant robot she pilots to save this film, much less protect Earth from its AI invaders. Atlas is arguably one of the biggest train wrecks of the year, and worse, the film's flabby stance on AI is more aggravating than if its filmmakers had simply taken a narrative risk and gotten it wrong. Having the courage to try would be respectable, but the only courage you'll find here is the courage it will take to make it to the end credits.

Set in a futuristic version of Los Angeles, where the Hollywood sign has been torn down and replaced with a hotel of the same iconic shape, the first and last pieces of the film's unique world Atlas works diligently to monitor Harlan's activity and his team of AI rebels. . As part of his job, Atlas interrogates captured AI insurgents, left behind to act as spies among the humans and relay the information to their commander. When one of these rebels inadvertently lets Atlas into Harlan's alien hideout, a planet called GR-39, she embarks on an attack mission that she wants no part in.

Unlike everyone else in this version of our world, Atlas is opposed to AI. The closest thing to using hyper-intelligent technology to do what it wants is when it barks into the ether, QUAD AMERICANO! which allows a nearby coffee machine to place its order. (This happens enough times in the film to be worth repeating.) So, she is understandably reluctant when Colonel Elias Banks (Sterling K. Brown) insists that Atlas accompany them on their mission to provide expert knowledge on Harlan's movements. After all, Atlas and Harlan share a history: he was the first AI robot built by Atlas' mother, a brilliant engineer. But a mysterious incident caused Atlas, long ago, to slander the existence of AI and Harlan all his life.

This is all normal, not far from something you might see in any other movie that might be featured on a streamers landing page. Atlas is your standard sci-fi thriller, filled with tropes made even more exhausting by the fact that the film is already so tasteless. There's the villain who won't die, a rogue AI, dystopian futures that resemble our current realities, and J.Lo wearing an out-of-date wig and glasses, before later getting a rash and contacts. (J.Lo plays the role of J.Li-brarian!) Atlas treats all of these mundane concepts with an unearned gravitas, as if they're part of something bigger, a cinematic missive on the current state of AI. Maybe if Atlas the screenwriters, Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, had attempted to master the concept of irony before deploying the makeover trope, Atlas might even be a clever meta-commentary on the use of AI in the entertainment industry.

But instead of integrating thoughtful criticism into the film's subtext, Atlas bases its assessment of artificial intelligence in a powder so fine it's almost translucent. Initially, the film takes a strong stance on AI. Moments later, Atlas is forced to reconcile her distrust, facing her fears head-on when a critical accident leaves her piloting an AI robot named Smith (voiced by Gregory James Cohan), who constantly asks Atlas to use the neural link which was provided to him. Smith can connect to his brain. The mind of Atlas and the technology of Smith will produce something greater than either alone. Suddenly, the film's position on the technological wave that is polarizing the world is even hazier, before being entirely obscured by a third act so stupid and predictable that it almost drives the film's ending.almost.

How Lopez, Brown, and Liu all got drawn into this is as glaring a question as the overarching question: How was it accomplished? Lopez just made a series of crazy decisions, but even posting a CGI-filled tribute to your cosmic love is less confusing than signing up. Atlas. (And, for what it's worth, It's me now: a love story has more convincingly rendered effects.) But Lopez brings her usual charisma and passion to the role, making even the schlockiest of films watchable. Liu, however, ironically delivers all of his lines like a collection of supervillain catchphrases transmitted to an AI program with his voice.

And even though you see people joking about it Atlas The script also seems to have been written by the AI, the reality is so much darker. Besides this joke being overused, it is also false. At least AI programs like ChatGPT make enough stupid mistakes to attribute their flaws to machine error. But Atlas is a film made by humans, those who thought they had a good enough idea to invest millions of dollars into its conception. At a time when everyone is legitimately concerned about the role AI will play in our lives in the future, creating such a limp and insecure film that directly addresses the subject without saying absolutely anything about it is not only a waste of money. It's a waste of precious time.