Sony says focus on creativity, not gimmicks





TOKYO Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony says it is focusing on creativity in films, animation and video games, rather than old-fashioned gadgets. Its chief executive, Kenichiro Yoshida, outlined the company's strategy on Thursday, saying Sony was helping creative professionals deliver what he calls kando, or a moving experience. Yoshida did not address reports that Sony and Tokyo-based Apollo Global Management were interested in buying Paramount Global. Yoshida said the company now emphasizes the creative process itself rather than the prized products of the past, such as the Walkman portable music player and Trinitron color televisions. He said the synergies are no longer between entertainment and electronics, but are driven by intellectual property spanning animation, music, games and films. We will continue to support people's creativity through our technology, he said during an online press briefing. Sony is adapting to tougher times as its competitors make cheaper but competitive electronic products. Critics say venturing into film, music and other entertainment can be unprofitable. Since acquiring EMI Music Publishing in 2018, Sony has invested around 1.5 trillion yen ($10 billion) over the past six years to strengthen its content creation. In 2021, it acquired Crunchyroll, which has over 13 million paying subscribers and streams Japanese animation worldwide. Another was Yoasobi, a Japanese music duo that includes Vocaloid technology, or singing voice synthesis software, and attracts fans around the world. Sony's real-time computer technology that records this moment, as Yoshida said, is used in cameras at sporting events because it can capture fast-moving subjects without distortion. It is also used in news coverage and editing, as well as 3D video and computer graphics, including blockbuster films like Godzilla Minus One, and in games based on the movements of human athletes. according to Yoshida. Sony recently announced that its quarterly profit rose to 189 billion yen ($1.2 billion), up from 141 billion yen the previous year. Game console maker PlayStation's quarterly sales rose 14% to 3.48 trillion yen ($22 billion). But for the fiscal year through March, Sony reported a 3% drop in profit to 970 billion yen ($6.2 billion) due to weak performance in its financial services segment, which will be partially split next year.

