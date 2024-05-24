Entertainment
North Hollywood man faces 20 years in federal prison for string of 7-Eleven robberies
A North Hollywood man could spend his next 20 years in prison if convicted of robbing 11 stores across Southern California.
Between January 29 and February 14, suspect Antonio Bland robbed nine 7-Elevens, a smoke shop and a donut shop, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Most were scattered throughout Los Angeles County; however, a theft occurred in Orange County.
Federal prosecutors charged Bland with one count of attempted interference with commerce by theft under the Hobbs Act. A federal court jailed him without bail.
Investigators said most of the robberies took place late at night and usually involved an accomplice and a getaway driver. Bland's alleged spree ended early in the morning of Feb. 14 when he and two others allegedly attempted to rob a donut shop in Downey, according to the DOJ.
They tried to force the seller to give them the money in the register, but he ran into the kitchen to get a gun. When the three armed robbers were within a few feet of him, the employee retrieved his firearm and fired at least one shot. The suspects then ran out of the store and jumped into their car to flee.
Police witnessed the armed robbery and pursued the suspects' vehicle. Police eventually arrested Bland and the two other individuals. Investigators said they recovered a gun from the car.
Two of Bland's alleged accomplices, Ronnie Tucker, 22, and Abigail Luckey, 49, were charged with robbery under the Hobbs Act. Luckey was released on bail but did not appear in court. She is considered a fugitive.
