Pride Pickleball Tournament Returns to West Hollywood for WeHo Pride Month





The City of West Hollywood, in collaboration with Tenacitywill host its third annual Pride Pickleball Tournament during WeHo Pride Month on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, and West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. , with tournament times varying between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Plummer Park pickleball courts are located on the north end of the park, closest to Fountain Avenue. West Hollywood Park's pickleball courts are located on the roof of the five-story parking garage. According to the Tennacity website, they will currently only be able to accommodate a maximum of 120 players total for this tournament. A viewing area for supporters and players will be set up for spectators. Water and fruit will be provided. Snacks will be available for purchase in the Plummer Park store. They encourage players to bring hydration and extra nutritional snacks. Don't hesitate to invite your friends and family to cheer you on and celebrate Pride Month. Players of all levels are welcome to register for the tournament. The doubles events will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024 and the singles and mixed doubles events will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The event will feature special guest speakers, music and vendor booths. All registered players will receive a Pride-inspired goody bag and the top three finishers in each division will receive a unique Pride Pickleball Tournament medal. To register for the Tournament and for more information, visitwww.tennacity.com/pickleball. The registration deadline is June 4, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. For more information on the city's pickleball and tennis courts, please visitwww.weho.org/community/recreation-services/pickleballAndwww.weho.org/community/recreation-services/tennis. WeHo Pride Weekend (May 31-June 2) will feature a free WeHo Pride Street Fair representing a wide range of LGBTQ community groups in visibility, expression and celebration; free entertainment on two stages and several information and vendor booths during the WeHo Pride Street Fair, Womens Freedom Festival; the annual seawall walk; free Friday evening at OUTLOUD; the paid OUTLOUD at the WeHo Pride music festival and Supertramp dance stage on Saturday and Sunday; and the annual WeHo Pride Parade. The WeHo Pride Arts Festival continues the celebration June 14-16, and a wide range of community group programs take place throughout WeHo Pride month through June 30.

