Actor Chris Wang sentenced to 8 months in prison for forcible indecent assault





Taipei, May 24 (CNA) Actor Chris Wang () was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison by the Taipei District Court for forcible indecent assault of a woman. The court said Wang, 41, was a well-known artist who had attracted considerable media attention at the time of the incident in 2016 and had a superior-subordinate relationship with the woman. It adds that Wang exploited the woman's trust and that his violent actions seriously undermined her sexual autonomy and physical integrity. The court noted that Wang neither reached a settlement with the victim nor took any steps to compensate her. Additionally, Wang contacted the victim and witnesses in the case before cross-examination while legal proceedings were underway, the court said, suggesting a lack of sincere remorse. This led the court to decide to impose an eight-month prison sentence on Wang. The decision can be appealed. The Taipei District Prosecutor's Office indicted Wang in November 2023. According to the indictment, the artist offered the woman a ride home after work because she was on her way to her destination. The woman agreed and drove Wang in her car to her residence. Once there, Wang asked to use the restroom before leaving, but then refused to leave, according to the indictment. Wang then grabbed the woman's hands and tried to remove some of her clothing against her will, licked her ear and touched her breasts, according to the indictment. He only stopped because the woman continually resisted and fought back, according to the indictment. According to Article 224 of the Penal Code, anyone who commits an obscene act against the will of another should be sentenced to a prison term of six months to a maximum of five years.

