Josh Brolin doesn't like working with “irritable” actors





As an actor himself, Josh Brolin had a different approach when it came to donning his director's hat for an episode of the television series. Outdoor beach. THE Dune: part two the star recently opened up to Squire about how he prepared for his television directorial debut, as well as what it was like working with actors behind the camera. Brolin first expanded on a joke he made during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he said, “I don't particularly like actors as an actor.” However, he told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time that he had a different perspective on them from a director's point of view. Now he clarified to Squire that it's difficult with actors, especially those who are more difficult to work with. “Especially people not coming to the set and that kind of shit,” he explained. “If there's a good reason, I get it, but if you're just an irritated actor because you're so creative or sensitive, I just don't believe it.” While having the opportunity to direct episode six of Outdoor beach arrived suddenly, the Avengers: Endgame The actor said that it was actually due to his experience and skills that others have witnessed over time. “When I first met [showrunner] Charles Murray, we hit it off straight away. He said to me: “You make six. » I said, “Okay.” That’s how it happened,” Brolin explained. “It wasn't like, 'Hey, do you trust me to direct?' He said, “No, I saw what you did. I've spent enough time with you, and this is your niche. But it was great. Throughout his work behind the camera, Brolin admitted to learning a lot about himself and his interests. “I loved it, man. I love its design. I love its architecture. I love celebrating it,” he said of the achievement. “I've had a lot of interests over the decades that I never really understood. When I realized, I was able to put everything in one place without trying to force it. My whole life had meaning. He continued: “I’m not going to stop acting and just become a director. But it uses more of my sensitivity as a person. I am naturally a community person. I'm excited about experimentation. To imprison this with just Me This seems really limiting. But maybe I'm just a mediocre actor. Outdoor beach the second season is currently streaming on Prime Video.

