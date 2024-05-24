Actor Dylan Sprouse named Grand Marshal of the Indy 500





Countdown to race day continues with final pre-race announcement Actor Dylan Sprouse will be the grand marshal for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As grand marshal, Sprouse will give the traditional order for drivers to report to their cars during official pre-race ceremonies and walk the Indy 500 red carpet. Sprouse is also promoting his upcoming film “The Duel,” which was filmed in several Hoosier locations. Directed by Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts and produced by Sprouse, the film centers on two modern friends who decide to settle their differences with an old-fashioned duel, taking their group of friends on a scandalous adventure into a mysterious and breathtaking. This dark comedy premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival where it won the People's Choice Award and has won Best Picture and Best Screenplay awards at other prestigious festivals across the country. Made in fall 2020 and produced by Indiana's Pigasus Pictures, Lionsgate and Grindstone will bring “The Duel” to theaters this summer. “Dylan's film 'The Duel' was partially filmed in the Hoosier State, making him an ideal grand marshal for the Indy 500,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “The energy and enthusiasm that Dylan brings to his on-screen roles will be evident to both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock as he commands the drivers to climb into their cars.” Sprouse will be joined in the race by his wife, Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin Sprouse, as well as other members of “The Duel” cast, including María Gabriela de Faría, one of the leads in the upcoming Superman Legacy film by James Gunn, Hart Denton (Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why), Rachel Matthews (Happy Death Day, Frozen 2), Christian McGaffney (Simón) and others. The cast and crew of “The Duel” say they cherish their relationship with Indiana and plan to make the film's world premiere in Indianapolis in July. The team plans to shoot more films in the state and is excited to make competing in the Indy 500 a continuing tradition. Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock. Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 and for more information on the full May schedule on IMS.

