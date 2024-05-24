Chris Hemsworth Joined by Robert Downey Jr. for Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 102.3 KRMG





Thor now has a star on his Hollywood Walk of Fame. >> Read more trending news Chris Hemsworth was honored at a ceremony in Hollywood on Thursday and was joined by Robert Downey Jr., who said Hemsworth had an infectious Australian charm and had difficulty describing his co-star because of the pretty packaging in which it was presented. Beyond the cape and hammer lies an infectious Australian charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend. Chris is a little intimidating to describe. It is very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon closer inspection, he has a true spirit and depth of soul and it was a sincere pleasure knowing you. You keep us Hollywood people on our toes because you're just the real deal, Downey Jr. said, according to Variety. Downey asked his costars to distill the Thor actor into three simple words to describe: CNN reported. Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner called it absurd and astonishing. Downey said Mark Ruffalo described him as a work friend, a line from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, according to the Iron Man actor, declared the sensitive leading lady, while Captain America star Chris Evans called Hemsworth the second best Chris. Hemsworth was also accompanied by his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children: India Rose, 12, and her twins Sasha and Tristan, 10, People reported. His parents Léonie and Craig Hemsworth were also present. Walk of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: (LR) Leonie Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth and Craig Hemsworth attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring Chris Hemsworth on May 23, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Tristan is named after Brad Pitt's character in Legends of the Fall, which Hemsworth said he watched on repeat growing up. Sasha is named after a stuntman friend, People reported. Hemsworth thought years ago he was going to have a star. Instead, he and the rest of The Avengers cast put their handprints in the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theater. Variety reported. I thought it was the Walk of Fame! So when we did it, I thought, 'Oh cool, I got a star,'” Hemsworth said. Variety. And someone said to me: No, that's not it. I accepted as if I knew perfectly well what was happening. It was a little later, I said to myself: So, where is the star? He finally has the 2,781st star in the ranking. Walk of Fame. Hemsworth has put down Thor's hammer and is currently starring in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which debuted Friday. Photos: Chris Hemsworth through the years Check out these memorable photos of actor Chris Hemsworth through the years. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Walk of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Chris Hemsworth speaks during an interview during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on May 23, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Latest Entertainment & Celebrity News: Cox Media Group 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krmg.com/news/trending/friend-work-chris-hemsworth-joined-by-robert-downey-jr-hollywood-walk-fame-ceremony/2UFUOLZRFFBFNMYPRKKUYQ4MPM/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

