Seinfeld Actor Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Ryne Sandberg Is Cancer Free & More





Seinfeld actor Michael Richards has revealed he has prostate cancer. Michael Richards, best known for his role as Cosmo Kramer on the sitcom Seinfeld, opened up about his prostate cancer diagnosis in his upcoming memoir, Ingress and Exit, which will be released June 4. The actor, who is currently 74, said he was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer in the summer of 2018 after high levels of prostate specific antigen (PSA) were detected. revealed during a routine examination. After a biopsy confirmed the diagnosis, he underwent surgery to remove the entire prostate. “It had to be contained quickly,” Richards said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I had to have full surgery. If I hadn't, I probably would have been dead in about eight months.” MLB Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg said he had no signs of cancer. Ryne Sandberg, a former Chicago Cubs player, announced in January that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in December 2023. Now, in a more recent update shared on Instagram, the 64-year-old years said that PET and MRI tests showed no signs of cancer. This was after completing chemotherapy treatments and heading toward radiation therapy for several weeks since the initial diagnosis was incurable cancer, he wrote, stating he wanted to keep treatments to a minimum. We have achieved this goal and will continue treatments while crushing it to win the battle. The symptoms remain daily, but we still have good, semi-normal days. The announcement comes after Sandberg, who is a 10-time All-Star, according to MLB.com, threw out the ceremonial first pitch during the Cubs' home opener at Wrigley Field on April 1. him later this year. The From Scratch author opened up about her husband's cancer diagnosis. Tembi Locke, who wrote the memoir From Scratch, which was turned into a Netflix series of the same name, recently sat down with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show to discuss her husband's leiomyosarcoma diagnosis. Locke explained that her late husband, Italian chef Saro Gullo, took a yoga class and later experienced persistent knee pain. After performing imaging, Locke said, it became clear within weeks that there was something more than just a torn meniscus. Gullo ended up being diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that occurs in smooth muscle tissue, in 2002. He died a decade after the diagnosis. “That moment, when you get the diagnosis, it’s so striking,” Locke said. “Even just talking about it, I feel like my body remembers it. I just remember being so stunned.” A Houston Texans player has completed cancer treatment. Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton posted a video of himself on Instagram ringing a bell to signify his final radiation treatment. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2023 during his rookie season with the Texans. He first announced in November that he had to step down for personal reasons, then learned on Dec. 1 that he had cancer, according to ESPN. In March, Horton released a statement saying he was in remission and hoped to return to football soon. “Praise God. Final treatment,” Horton said in the video. For more information on cancer updates, research and education, be sure tosubscribe to CURE newsletters here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.curetoday.com/view/-seinfeld-actor-reveals-prostate-cancer-diagnosis-ryne-sandberg-is-cancer-free-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos