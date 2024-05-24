The grand marshal of the 2024 Indianapolis 500 will be actor Dylan Sprouse





Actor Dylan Sprouse will be the grand marshal of the 2024 Indianapolis 500, organizers announced Friday. Sprouse, who rose to fame at age 12 for his performance alongside his twin brother Cole in Disney Channel's “The Life of Zack & Cody,” will tell drivers to report to their cars as part of the ceremonies pre-race. He will also walk the red carpet at the Indy 500. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming dark comedy, “The Duel,” which was partially filmed in Indiana in fall 2020. Various locations in the Indianapolis area stand in for more exotic locations in the film, notably that of Fountain Square. The hell room as a bar in San Diego and Carmel's Asherwood estate as a mansion in Mexico. 'The dual':How Indy Appears as Exotic Locations in Upcoming Film from Dylan Sprouse and Pigasus Pictures Actress Stephanie Beatriz served as grand marshal at last year's Indy 500. Other recent grand marshals include “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila in 2019 and Hoosier Olympian Nick Goepper in 2018. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Related:Which celebrities are expected at the 2024 Indy 500? Here's what we know so far Contact IndyStar reporter Bradley Hohulin at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter/X @BradleyHohulin.

