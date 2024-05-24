Can a film transform a life? | Culture & Leisure

Is it possible that a 30-minute film could impact your life?

Mountainfilm 2024 kicked off yesterday with a free evening at Smugglers Brew Pub to celebrate the Woodwell Climate Research Center and a free screening of nine short films, Local Legends and Steep Thrills Shorts at Town Park (Base Camp). As you plan your Mountainfilm adventure, I hope you'll schedule time for things other than movies. The program is phenomenal, like every year, but there are also conferences, seminars and even a discotheque on the Earth theme!

Part of the transformative nature of attending a festival is the connections you can make. You can meet interesting people waiting in line waiting for a movie, while you enjoy an ice cream in the sun at Ice Cream Social, or ride a gondola to chat about the amazing program you just experienced. The most important thing to remember is to be open to discovery.

I recommend trying to see a short film program, an outdoor adventure film, and a documentary. A great way to experience the festival is to choose a location and see all the films shown there. Or, take the time to discover different aspects of the festival: attend a Coffee Talk, follow it with a program of short films, then go have a coffee and chat with other festival-goers. Listen to interesting suggestions from people you meet and be open to the idea of ​​participating in programs without knowing anything about the subject.

I can't wait to watch the feature films Between the Mountain and the Sky, A Good Wolf, One with the Whale, Ashima and We Can Be Heroes.

My personal favorites have always been the short programs. It takes incredible talent to distill a story down to its essential elements while still retaining that sense of wonder or urgency that can move or inspire an audience. There are incredible short films every year and this Mountainfilm program is full of exceptional selections.

You can find something that resonates with you on a deeply personal level if you are open to discovery. I was amazed and moved while watching my first short film. I found so many elements of the story related to my life that I immediately wanted to watch the film a second time. A Symphony of Tiny Stars is a 30-minute film from the Originals Shorts program.

As a California native who was fortunate enough to grow up in the Bay Area, I have always admired those who champion environmental causes. I don't remember hearing about the subject of this revealing documentary, John Francis. Directors Dominic and Nadia Gill bring together archival footage, interviews and current affairs footage to present this evocative story of one man's quiet crusade. Known as Planetwalker, Francis, a native of Philadelphia, crossed the United States on foot and sailed all over the world.

Silent for 17 years, Francis founded Planetwalk, a non-profit environmental awareness organization. He holds a bachelor's degree from Southern Oregon State College, a master's degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana-Missoula, and a doctorate in land resources from the Gaylord Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. He even taught university courses while remaining silent.

Communicating through his own form of sign language and banjo music, Dr. Francis has become a well-known environmentalist with a personal mission to spread kindness. Dr. Francis considers kindness the special sauce and his words of wisdom are simple and profound.

You can watch this brilliant short film, A Symphony of Tiny Stars, on Saturday, May 25 at 5:45 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House, or Sunday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Palm Theater. If you're lucky, it will also be added to the TBD section on Monday. The filmmakers and Dr. Francis will be present.

Drinks with films Rating: 4 glasses of crystal clear stream water after a long, hot day of trekking (out of 5)