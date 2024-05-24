Entertainment
A primary school class meets an actor on a virtual visit
On May 22, 2024, students in Allie Davis's year four class at Bordewich Bray Primary School gathered on a virtual visit with actor Khleo Thomas to talk about her experiences filming the film Holes of 2003. Students dressed up as their favorite characters and brought snacks to class.
Photo by Jessica Garcia.
Year 4 teacher Allie Davis at Bordewich Bray Primary School has found an interactive way to get her students excited about reading. After conducting her annual study and watching the film Louis Sachars Holes, she connected them via Zoom with actor, gamer and rapper Khleo Thomas who played Hector Zero Zeroni in the film.
The class, having discovered him only two days before their virtual tour, dressed up in the costumes of their favorite character from Holes to interview Thomas about his experience filming the film and his thoughts on the book.
Thomas, 35, was 13 when Holes was produced and told the Davis class that it took three months to film.
We did two months in the desert and a month on set, he said. It was 105-110 degrees every day. Cameras were getting knocked over by random sandstorms. We got physical, and we were really digging holes. They made us climb trees to prepare us for what we were really going to experience.
Student Avery Vail Kwas, dressed as Zero, asked Thomas if he should actually drink the Sploosh solution depicting a jar of spicy peaches and caramelized onions in the book and what it tasted like.
Excellent question! Thomas told him and the class. This mixture consisted of bananas, brown maple sugar and oatmeal (for the film). We shot the scene at 8 a.m. and I remember being logged in until about 11 p.m.
Kwas said on the call that her grandmother helped her sew her orange jumpsuit pants to help her prepare her jumpsuit costume for the role.
I love reading, she said. I love how chapter books trap you in a story.
Nathanael Cook, also one of Davis' students, said he enjoyed reading Holes and learning about Thomas' role in Zero.
(I like) seeing the age differences and seeing what he looks like now and (learning) funny stuff like bloopers, he said.
Davis said the book makes a great literary transition guide for fourth graders, even though it contains darker elements.
We always talk about them and it's also very fun and very adventurous, Davis said. And for them, meeting the actor means really bringing the book to life, which is something we've never done before.
The process of requesting a virtual meeting with Thomas began in December, she said, when her class began reading Holes. She took time to discuss it between mandatory state exams and school breaks, and then they finally watched the film. Davis contacted Thomas' public relations representatives, who were kind enough to accommodate his course around his schedule.
It's incredible, she said. I'm sure he's a very busy man. This is a film he made 20 years ago, and the fact that he's ready to pass it on to the next generation is incredible. He is very humble.
Davis said that as an avid reader herself, she was excited to offer students the opportunity to meet Thomas as an added connection to the literature they had just read. She said that when she told her students they would get to meet Thomas, they screamed so loudly with excitement it was deafening.
It's going to foster that love of learning for the rest of their lives, and being a teacher means you try to give kids as many memorable experiences as possible, Davis said. And connecting a book to the real world and meeting the actor was definitely one of those experiences.
