



From the glossy regency era Bridgerton to Mamoootty's blockbuster, the list is lush 1 of 11 Wondering what to watch this weekend? Don't sweat, we've done the work for you. Here is a list of our best movie and series recommendations for this week.

2 of 11 Bridgerton, season 3 (Netflix): In the new season of Bridgerton, the spotlight turns to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her charming spark with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Set against the opulent backdrop of Regency London, producer Shonda Rhimes' glossy series continues its irresistible blend of glamor and intrigue. As fans have come to expect, the characters are magnificent and the meticulously maintained sets transport viewers to a world that is both timeless and escapist. The series' appeal lies not only in its sumptuous visuals, but also in its ability to create a world where love, scandal, and ambition intertwine in an engaging way. Prepare to be swept away once again by this delicious combination of romance and drama.

3 out of 11 Thalavan (UAE Cinemas): When it comes to playing a hot-headed and temperamental man in Malayalam cinema, no one does it better than actor Biju Menon. But this film features not one but two selfish police officers played by Menon and Asif Ali. They're close to solving a complicated murder case, but their personality conflicts and egos don't help matters. Directed by Jis Joy, this police procedural promises to have enough twists and turns to keep you hooked.

4 out of 11 Garfield (UAE Cinemas): If you're looking for a family-friendly animated film, then the lazy orange cat Garfield is a good place to start. You can experience the quintessential Garfield, voiced by actor Chris Pratt, in a whole new light with this film. While some might argue that our favorite orange tabby cat isn't very complex, this animated adventure goes deeper, staying true to Garfield's iconic traits: his grumpy demeanor, his cynical view of the world, his fondness for lasagna, and his disdain for Monday. Director Mark Dindal and the talented writing team deftly balance faithfulness to Jim Davis' plan while injecting a fresh, lively twist. The film also pays homage to decades of comic book antics and purrs perfectly in many ways.

5 out of 11 Turbo (UAE Cinemas): South Indian actor Mammootty is back as the larger-than-life tireless hero in the Malayalam-language action thriller Turbo. He plays Turbo Jose in this film which relies heavily on the power of the actors. Expect bombastic dialogue and scenes designed to make the actor seem like a flashy superhuman.

6 out of 11 Crew (Netflix): This star-studded Bollywood film delivers a captivating blend of dark comedy and strong heists, anchored by a trio of stellar actresses. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon inject charisma and depth into their roles as cash-strapped air hostesses turned gold smugglers. Their transition from earnest workers to morally ambiguous schemers is both compelling and refreshingly unconventional in a male-dominated genre. The film deftly explores the consequences of a flawed capitalist system as the protagonists confront financial despair and corporate betrayal. As they embark on their illicit adventure, the tale is full of daring twists and sassy humor, propelled by the chemistry between the lead actresses. However, Crew occasionally fails in its execution, particularly in its depiction of the protagonists' amateur smuggling operation.

7 out of 11 Panchayat Season 3 (Prime Video): This is one of the few Hindi-language series to have tapped into rural life in India with such emotion, thanks to its ensemble of endearing characters. Set in a picturesque village in Uttar Pradesh, where time seems to stand still, accomplished actor Jeetendra Kumar plays Abhishek, who takes up the role of Secretary of the Panchayats. He comes from the metropolis and is naturally condescending towards country life, but slowly gets used to the place and its people. The show, which launches its third season this week, explores small-town dynamics with warmth and humor. This subtly highlights the resilience and camaraderie found within these communities, where daily interactions around the winery can be as important as your work.

8 out of 11 Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (UAE cinemas): Director George Miller will take you on a visceral journey through a dystopian wasteland where action reigns supreme. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the story of revenge, kidnapping and warlords is fascinating. The frenetic energy drives the film through elaborate chases and provides a thrilling adventure. With nods to the franchise's history and the return of familiar faces like Immortan Joe, it's a must-see for fans of the Mad Max series looking for adrenaline-fueled excitement amid dystopian chaos.

9 out of 11 Bhaiyya Ji (UAE Cinemas): If you are drawn to the adrenaline rush of action-packed narratives with a touch of emotional depth, Bhaiyya Ji starring Manoj Bajpayee promises to be a compelling watch. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, this film marks the actor's 100th film in his career and this film celebrates his versatility as an actor. He plays the title role and is described as Robin Hood's father, as a nod to his superhuman acting and emotional skills. He is on the path of revenge to destroy everyone who killed his brother. Get ready for a stunt-filled film that combines thrilling action with poignant storytelling.

10 of 11 Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (UAE cinemas): Prithviraj, who was seen in the survival thriller Aadujeevitham, returns with a comedy alongside actor Basil Joseph. He plays the odious gentleman Anand, who has an unhealthy attachment to his best friend (Basil) and his potential brother-in-law. They are like thieves and support each other until an unpleasant problem arises between them. Witty and frothy, this comedy of errors – also starring Anaswara Rajan and Nikhila Vimal – has enough going for it to keep us invested. This is a film that is not meant to be taken seriously. All you have to do is enjoy this ride featuring two explosive young men who display a false sense of bravado and courage. When it comes to women, both are on equal footing.

11 of 11 Maidaan (Prime Video): Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn scores with this moving sports biopic. Inspired by the real life of the coach and manager of the Indian national football team, Syed Abdul Rahim, this film chronicles the eventful life of this imposing personality. Watch this if you like biopics that aren't over-the-top or overly dramatic. Devgn is in good form in this film.

