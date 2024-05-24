New role for Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar





ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar says legendary Irish writer Samuel Beckett is a secular saint to me as he prepares to honor his memory in Liverpool. At the end of this month, the Fermanagh man is set to lead an eight-day festival in Liverpool, called Beckett: Unbound, to celebrate the life of the hugely popular poet. Dunbar, who rose to prominence for his role as Superintendent Ted Hastings in BBC One drama Line of Duty, is looking forward to playing his role in celebrating Samuel Beckett. I'm [Samuel Beckett] blindly. He is like a secular saint to me, the 65-year-old told the Guardian. Engage with [Samuel] Beckett makes you think about the fundamentals of life. These fundamentals are sometimes difficult to talk about, but in the end, when he brings everything to a conclusion, he also makes you feel something liberating. The 83-year-old, who died in Paris in December 1989, had strong links to Fermanagh having attended Portora Royal School in Enniskillen. Dunbar is a long-time fan of Beckett and he played a central role in the local Beckett Festival, which took place in Enniskillen until 2022. The Enniskillen man led the Beckett: Confined celebration at the University of Liverpool in 2022. He can't wait to return later this month. Post-lockdown, the contained theme worked so well for audiences and it also worked well for Beckett, said Dunbar, who is going to perform All That Fall at the old Park Hill Reservoir in Toxteth in Liverpool. For more on this story, see this week's Fermanagh Herald. Can't get to the store to pick up your copy? No problem! You can download a copy directly to your device by following this link… Subscribe to the current edition Published: 2:16 p.m. on May 24, 2024

