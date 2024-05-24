Scarlett Johansson, the Hollywood star taking on OpenAI

In the 2013 film Her, Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), lonely and on the verge of divorce, downloads a new AI-based operating system that its creator, Elements Software, presents as an intuitive entity that listens to you, understands you, and knows you.

This is exactly what the dejected Twombly craves. Sitting in front of his personal computer, he selects a female voice for his digital assistant and is immediately greeted by a sparkling viola tinged with an irresistible rasp. Hello, I'm here, says Samantha, voiced by actress Scarlett Johansson. He is in love and the two soon begin a romantic relationship.

Samantha's voice also seems to have left a deep impression on Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, an $86 billion artificial intelligence startup whose ambitions seem every bit as lofty as those of the fictional Elements Software.

This week, Johansson claimed that after declining Altman's offer to provide the voice for his company's ChatGPT chatbot last September, OpenAI had launched a new version called Sky that featured a voice so similar to his that even his closest friends couldn't tell the difference.

When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angry and incredulous that Mr. Altman could pursue a voice that sounded so eerily like mine, Johansson wrote in a statement released Monday.

After receiving legal notices from Johanssons' team, Altman removed Sky's voice and apologized to the actor, saying the voice was not intended to sound like his. The shock waves still reverberate through Hollywood and beyond.

Despite protections won against AI during last year's strikes, actors still fear that digital copies of their voices and likenesses will be used without their permission, stripping them of control over their careers and income. If anything, the episode will deepen their belief that the mantra of many tech companies, move fast and break things, will disrupt the entertainment industry.

Johansson, the star of critically acclaimed films such as Lost in translation and billion-dollar Marvel blockbusters, didn't like the idea of ​​confronting OpenAI. But she knew her status could draw attention to an issue that also affects others in the industry who have less clout, people who have worked with her say.

It’s a role she’s played before. In 2021, the actor made headlines when she attacked Disney on another topic linked to a disruptive technology: streaming. She accused Hollywood's most powerful company of breaching her contract by releasing Black Widow on its streaming service at the same time as the film debuted in theaters, a move that would increase Disney's stock price and number of streaming subscribers, but reduce its bonus.

Disney retaliated against Johansson, accusing the actor of complete disregard for the pandemic. After a fierce and public fight, she received a multi-million dollar settlement.

Johansson was born and raised in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, in what she described as a middle-income housing project filled with children whose parents were artists. His father is a Danish architect while his mother is a producer.

Growing up, she loved old Hollywood movies and admired actors from Judy Garland to Winona Ryder. She began acting at an early age, appearing in off-Broadway plays before landing her first film role at age 8 in Rob Reiners. North.

His voice, which would later become an asset, was a liability when it came to booking commercials as a child actor. I looked like a whiskey-drinking, chain-smoking fool. I wasn't going to sell Jell-O with that voice, you know?

Johansson's big break came at age 19 when Sofia Coppolas Lost in translation, in which she starred, was released. It was the start of a long and successful arc that made the now 39-year-old actor one of the most profitable actors of all time.

Johansson is married to Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, whom she met while hosting the late-night show. She has two children, a son with Jost and a daughter from a previous marriage.

The star expressed her frustration at being typecast for her looks. I was kind of prepared, in a way, to become what you call a bombshell type actor. I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and I suddenly found myself stuck in this place.

If she felt cornered by the OpenAI situation, she now has the power to fight back. Flanked by her powerful agent, CAA chief Bryan Lourd, and attorney John Berlinski, she shed light on a vexing issue in Hollywood and the creative industries. It is unclear whether his team will take legal action. The OpenAI team, meanwhile, says it received more than 400 submissions from actors and chose five voices, including that for the role of Sky, before Altman contacted Johansson in September 2023 to discuss his potential involvement as as the sixth voice actress for ChatGPT.

Similar litigation took place in the pre-digital era, legal scholars say, including the case brought by Bette Midler against the Ford Motor Company. In that case, a Midler impersonator was hired for a commercial after the singer turned down the job. A court ruled in favor of Midler on the grounds that his distinctive voice was protected from unauthorized use.

This cannot be the outcome Altman hoped for. The AI ​​entrepreneur has made no secret of his love for the film which gave Johansson's voice a starring role. After the new version of ChatGPT was launched, he used X to publish a one word message to her supporters: Her.

[email protected], [email protected]