Telugu film Spy, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, was a disaster at the box office. However, the film's screenwriter Charan Tej Uppalapati recently made headlines by embarking on a new career.

Previously known as a producer, actor and writer in Tollywood, Charan Tej has now taken on the role of director of an upcoming Bollywood film. This untitled project features veteran actress Kajol in the lead role.

The film also stars Prabhudeva, Samyuktha (Sir Fame) and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The first schedule of the film was recently completed. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new project.

