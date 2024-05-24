Baby Reindeer actor says she knew nothing about the real Martha as pressure mounts on Netflix





The actress who played Martha in Baby Reindeer said she really doesn't know anything about the real person who inspired her character. Pressure has mounted on Netflix to justify its hit series – which follows a struggling comedian as he is relentlessly harassed and stalked by a woman for more than four years – after the real Martha was identified by the fans. TalkTV host Morgan interviewed Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, who said she wanted to set the record straight on details related to the Netflix show, which the show's creator and star said Richard Gadd, are real. She has since threatened to sue the streaming service for allegedly defaming her after the show suggested Martha was a convicted stalker. Series creator Richard Gadd defended the series as emotional truth and denounced internet sleuths who went looking for Ms Harvey. Jessica Gunning plays Martha in Baby Reindeer ( Getty/Netflix ) Her co-star Jessica Gunning, who plays Martha, echoed Gadd's sentiment and said it was a real shame that Ms Harvey's true identity was revealed. Asked if it was problematic that the show was based on real people, she told Radio Times: I wouldn't use the word problematic, I would say, perhaps, sensitive. She added that she absolutely considered Martha a character and was not pretending to be a real person, saying she really didn't know anything about the real person. "I didn't feel like we were reenacting scenes for a documentary, it felt like we were doing interpretations of these characters in this emotionally true world," she said. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd (Lucy North/PA) ( PA wire ) In the series, which has been watched by 65 million people and claims to be a true story, it is suggested that stalker Martha goes to prison. However, little evidence has been found to prove this. Ms Harvey threatened to sue Netflix after fans of the show identified her by matching social media posts featured in the show with hers. Fiona Harvey appearing in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored (PiersMorganUncensored/TalkTV) ( Avg. P.A. ) During his interview with Piers Morgan, which garnered over 10 million views, Ms Harvey denied having any criminal convictions and said Netflix's suggestion that she had done so was defamatory. Piers Morgan also alluded to the lack of evidence to justify his controversial interview with Ms Harvey. He told the BBC that the true story was a serious failure on Netflix's part because no one had found any evidence that she had a criminal record, let alone for anything to do with Richard Gadd.

