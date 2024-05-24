Entertainment
How to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
There aren't many things that prove an artist has “made it” more than having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Among the nearly 3,000 stars covering a mile of Hollywood Boulevard are the most famous and significant figures in showbiz history…and Donald Trump.
The responsibility for deciding who gets one of these stars falls to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. So these are the people you need to impress if you want to join the megastars and Oscar winners along the Boulevard. With around 10 million visitors each year, this certainly confirms that you are a household name.
So how do they choose? Let's take a look at the process of getting your name on the world's most famous trail.
The good news is that by reading this, you can actually nominate a celebrity of your choice for a star on the Walk of Fame. The only small catch is that you need a letter of endorsement from that celebrity for the nomination to become official.
So there's no point in naming Clint Eastwood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts. They all turned down the chance to become a star in the past. It is unlikely that anything has changed.
At this point, it is up to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to decide whether the candidate is worthy of selection. They must be in at least one of six categories in film, television, radio, recording, theater/live performance and sports entertainment and meet the criteria of “professional success, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the inauguration ceremony if selected.
If someone is chosen, they must then pay a fee of $75,000 (59,000) to fund the creation and installation of their star. In Hollywood, nothing is free.
Once selected, they have two years to plan their ceremony, which is why so many of them participate in campaigns to promote new projects. For example, Chris Hemsworth's ceremony took place in May 2024 to mark the release of the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa.
Some selected nominees do not yet have a star because they have not scheduled their ceremony. This includes George Clooney and Denzel Washington, both of whom have stars in the pipeline and waiting to be installed.
Who got the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Chamber of Commerce President EM Stuart was the man who came up with the original idea for what would become the Walk of Fame in 1953. He saw it as a great way to preserve Hollywood history and to recognize those who have made the film industry. such a success at the top of Old Hollywood.
Eight prototype stars were installed in 1958, drawn at random from the original list of 1,558 people who would launch the Walk of Fame. Joanne Woodward, Oscar winner for The Three Faces of Eve, was one of those eight and is often listed as the first person to receive a star, despite the fact that the initial crop technically received one in same time.
The first permanent star was completed in 1960, as a tribute to Stanley Kramer, director of films including It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner.
Can a celebrity get more than one star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
In fact, many celebrities have multiple stars given the breadth of their experience in the industry, earning stars in different categories. The record holder is country music and film legend Gene Autry, best known these days for Christmas songs like Here Comes Santa Claus, who is the only artist to have five stars, covering all categories other than addition in 2023 of a sports star.
Bob Hope, Mickey Rooney, Roy Rogers and Tony Martin all have four stars, while more than 30 people have been successful enough in showbiz to earn three stars on the Walk of Fame. So if you only have one star so far, stop slacking off. It's not good enough!
