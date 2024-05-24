Entertainment
Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai actor Firoz Khan dies after suffering a heart attack
Last update:
Firoz Khan dies after heart attack
Firoz Khan has worked in several TV shows but rose to fame with Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai.
The untimely demise of actor Firoz Khan came as a rude shock to the film and television fraternity. The veteran star died of a sudden heart attack. It appears he suffered a heart attack earlier this morning. Fans mourn his passing on social media. He died in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh on May 23.
According to an India TV report, Firoz had been in Badaun for some time and while staying in the city, he was participating in many events. He also gave performances via social networks. Firoz Khan gave his last performance at Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4, which was highly appreciated by the audience.
Firoz was also known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan. He rose to fame while shooting for the popular series Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai. Apart from this, he has worked in several television projects including Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Shaktimaan.
Earlier, in 2022, another actor of the series Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Deepesh Bhan, died at the age of 41. Saumya Tandon, who worked with the late actor, took to social media and penned a heartbreaking note. She shared a photo with Deepesh and spoke about how she couldn't believe he was gone.
I can't believe you're gone. I can't hear you laughing and singing and reacting to your pajamas. You were a heart of gold. light up the sky Deepesh Bhan with your kindness. I miss you, Soumya wrote. Soumya also posted a throwback video from the sets of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai in which she was seen tapping her feet with Deepesh. She also wrote a long note and explained how her moments with Deepesh would live on.
